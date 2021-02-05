Left Menu

Smartmatic sues Fox News, Giuliani over election-rigging claims

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 00:53 IST
Smartmatic sues Fox News, Giuliani over election-rigging claims

Electronic voting systems maker Smartmatic on Thursday sued Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News cable network and Rudolph Giuliani, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, claiming they defamed the company by falsely accusing it of helping to rig the U.S. presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. The suit, filed in New York County Supreme Court, also names as defendants former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, Fox Corp and Fox hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro.

Smartmatic alleged that Fox and other defendants invented a story that the election was stolen from Trump and decided to make Smartmatic “the villain in their story." “Fox News used the story to preserve its grip on viewers and readers and curry favors with the outgoing administration – one of their anchors was even able to get a pardon for her ex-husband,” the lawsuit said, referring to Pirro.

The suit seeks more than $2.7 billion in compensatory and punitive damages. Smartmatic also asks for defendants to retract “false statements and implications.” “Fox News Media is committed to providing the full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear opinion," a Fox News Media spokesperson said in a statement. "We are proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend this meritless lawsuit in court.”

Dobbs referred questions to Fox News for comment as did a representative for Bartiromo. The other defendants did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Florida-based Smartmatic's technology was only used in one place for the Nov. 3 presidential election - Los Angeles County, which Biden won.

"This is a first step in trying to recover our reputation and trying to set the record straight," said Smartmatic Chief Executive Antonio Mugica in an interview. After the election, Trump and some of his supporters spread false claims of election fraud, including that Smartmatic and competitor Dominion Voting Systems manipulated the results.

On Dec. 10, Smartmatic sent a letter to Fox News demanding that it retract allegations leveled by its employees and guests. Fox did not issue a retraction. Instead in December it aired an interview on the three hosts' programs, featuring an outside expert who confirmed there was no evidence to support the Smartmatic claims by Fox hosts and guests.

Dominion Voting Systems has filed similar lawsuits against Giuliani and Powell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says he told Putin: U.S. no longer 'rolling over'

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call last week that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russian activities are over.Biden brought up a host of U.S. concerns with...

Soccer-El-Shahat long-range strike guides Al Ahly to 1-0 win over Al Duhail

Egyptian giants Al Ahly booked a place in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals on Thursday after winger Hussein El-Shahats long-range finish earned them a hard-fought 1-0 victory over local Qatari champions Al Duhail. Al Ahly striker Walter ...

Mathura court reserves order on admissibility of civil suit seeking removal of mosque

A court has reserved its judgment on the admissibility of a fresh civil suit seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque and ownership of 13.37-acre land surrounding Katra Keshav Dev temple here.Additional District and Sessions Judge Dev ...

Blinken discusses U.S. detainees, Navalny and arms control with Russia's Lavrov

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the release of Americans detained in Russia during a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday that also encompassed nuclear arms control and China, a State Department spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021