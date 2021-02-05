Left Menu

Myanmar military should step down, free detainees, Biden says in foreign policy speech

"There can be no doubt in a democracy force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election," said Biden. "The Burmese military should relinquish power they have seized and release the advocates and activists and officials they have detained, lift the restrictions on telecommunications and refrain from violence." Army commander Min Aung Hlaing took power on Monday, saying there were irregularities in a November election that Suu Kyi's party won in a landslide.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 06:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 06:29 IST
Myanmar military should step down, free detainees, Biden says in foreign policy speech

Myanmar's military should relinquish power and release officials and activists detained in this week's coup, U.S. President Joe Biden said in his first foreign policy address on Thursday.

Biden said the United States was working with allies and partners to address the generals' takeover, during which they arrested elected leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilians. "There can be no doubt in a democracy force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election," said Biden.

"The Burmese military should relinquish power they have seized and release the advocates and activists and officials they have detained, lift the restrictions on telecommunications and refrain from violence." Army commander Min Aung Hlaing took power on Monday, saying there were irregularities in a November election that Suu Kyi's party won in a landslide. The electoral commission had said the vote was fair.

A later White House statement said Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, spoke by phone on Wednesday evening with ambassadors from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a 10-member bloc to which Myanmar - which is also known as Burma - belongs. "Mr. Sullivan conveyed President Biden’s deep concern regarding the coup in Burma and expressed appreciation for ASEAN nations’ attention to this crisis, noting the importance of regional support for the immediate restoration of Burmese democracy," the statement said.

It said Sullivan also underscored the Biden administration’s commitment to expanding U.S. engagement with ASEAN including on combating climate change, addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting economic recovery and advancing maritime security. Biden threatened on Monday to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar following the coup and said the international community should come together to press the military to relinquish power. He also warned that the United States was "taking note of those who stand with the people of Burma in this difficult hour."

Sullivan told a White House briefing on Thursday the administration was considering an executive order in response to the coup and potentially targeted sanctions on individuals and military-controlled entities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Facebook faces a reckoning in Myanmar after blocked by military

The Myanmar militarys shutdown of Facebook access following the ouster of the democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi caps years of tension between the social media company and the most powerful institution in a nation where Facebook is use...

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify, his lawyers call it 'public relations stunt'

House impeachment managers asked former US president Donald Trump on Thursday to testify during the Senate impeachment trial about his conduct on January 6. The move was immediately described as a public relations stunt by his lawyers.In a ...

Google, Zoom team up on service enhancements for Chromebooks

As COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of distance learning and remote work, Google is focusing on improving Chromebooks behind the scenes to make the process of teaching and learning as smooth as possible.No matter how todays st...

UK expelled three Chinese spies posing as journalists in past year - The Telegraph

In the past year the United Kingdom expelled three Chinese spies who were in the country on journalism visas, according to a report by The Telegraph newspaper on Thursday. The report, which has not been independently verified by Reuters and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021