Left Menu

Swedish PM reshuffles cabinet, Greens' Bolund new Deputy PM

Bolund, who is joint-leader of the Greens, will be replaced by party colleague Asa Lindhagen. The reshuffle was sparked by the resignation of Isabella Lovin, formerly Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister, who had said in August last year she would leave politics.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:41 IST
Swedish PM reshuffles cabinet, Greens' Bolund new Deputy PM

Sweden's Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund will switch jobs, becoming environment minister and deputy prime minister in a reshuffle announced on Friday by Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. Bolund, who is joint-leader of the Greens, will be replaced by party colleague Asa Lindhagen.

The reshuffle was sparked by the resignation of Isabella Lovin, formerly Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister, who had said in August last year she would leave politics. The Green Party is the minority partner in the ruling coalition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 800 EU-bound migrants

Hundreds of Europe-bound migrants were intercepted in the Mediterranean sea off Libyas coasts and taken into detention over the last 24 hours, the UN migration agency said on Friday. The International Organisation for Migration tweeted that...

UK local elections will go ahead in May - Sky News

Britain will go ahead with local government elections scheduled to take place in May, Sky News reported on Friday citing government sources.Concerns about the coronavirus pandemic had previously cast doubt on whether the elections to decide...

Emily Hampshire to lead ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman’ remake

Schitts Creek actor Emily Hampshire has been roped in to play the title character in an updated version of 1970s hit Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.Produced by Norman Lear, the original was a satire of soap operas and ran in daily first-run syn...

Sisodia visits govt school in Gandhinagar, reviews COVID-19 protocols

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a government school in Gandhinagar area and reviewed the COVID-19 protocols being followed there after schools in the national capital reopened for classes 9 and 11 on Friday. We had to take the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021