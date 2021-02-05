Left Menu

EU diplomat tells Russia ties are at a low over case of Kremlin critic Navalny

Navalny was back in court on Friday, accused of slandering a World War Two veteran who took part in a promotional video backing reforms last year that let Putin run for two more terms in the Kremlin after 2024 if he wants. Navalny at the time described the people in the video as traitors and lackeys.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:04 IST
EU diplomat tells Russia ties are at a low over case of Kremlin critic Navalny

The European Union's top diplomat told Russian authorities on Friday that their treatment of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny represented a low point in ties as Navalny appeared in court again over a slander case. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was jailed this week for almost three years for parole violations he called trumped up, a case that the West has condemned and which has spurred talk of sanctions.

Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, began talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday. Ahead of those talks, he said he wanted to broach difficult issues like the Navalny case. Lavrov said he was ready to engage and complained about the state of EU-Russia ties. He has previously accused the West of hysteria and double standards over the Navalny case, while the Kremlin has warned it will respond to harsh criticism from Borrell in kind.

Despite close trade ties and energy interdependence, Russia's political relations with the European Union soured after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Navalny was back in court on Friday, accused of slandering a World War Two veteran who took part in a promotional video backing reforms last year that let Putin run for two more terms in the Kremlin after 2024 if he wants.

Navalny at the time described the people in the video as traitors and lackeys. He denies the slander charge. "This case in general was intended as a kind of PR process because the Kremlin needs the headlines: Navalny slandered a veteran," he told the court.

"I find it really disgusting and unbearable... You've been using him (the veteran) as a puppet... you're making a mockery of a 95-year-old man." Though the charge is currently punishable by up to two years in jail, his lawyers say he cannot face a custodial sentence because the alleged crime was committed before the law was changed to make it a jailable offence.

Navalny's jailing has sparked Western calls for his release and added a new irritant to strained relations between Russian and the West.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai couple ties knot 60 feet underwater

A couple, in a very unusual style, tied the knot 60 feet underwater off the coast of Neelankarai on Monday. This is reportedly Indias first underwater Hindu traditional marriage. We dived in at an auspicious time and exchanged our garlands ...

UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 800 EU-bound migrants

Hundreds of Europe-bound migrants were intercepted in the Mediterranean sea off Libyas coasts and taken into detention over the last 24 hours, the UN migration agency said on Friday. The International Organisation for Migration tweeted that...

UK local elections will go ahead in May - Sky News

Britain will go ahead with local government elections scheduled to take place in May, Sky News reported on Friday citing government sources.Concerns about the coronavirus pandemic had previously cast doubt on whether the elections to decide...

Emily Hampshire to lead ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman’ remake

Schitts Creek actor Emily Hampshire has been roped in to play the title character in an updated version of 1970s hit Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.Produced by Norman Lear, the original was a satire of soap operas and ran in daily first-run syn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021