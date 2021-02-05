Left Menu

Senate approves budget bill as Harris casts tie-breaker vote

Ernst said a wage hike at this time would be devastating for small businesses.None of the amendments to the budget are binding on Democrats as they draft their COVID plan, but passage of a wage increase could prove difficult.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:49 IST
Senate approves budget bill as Harris casts tie-breaker vote

The Senate early Friday approved a budget resolution that's a key step toward fast-track passage of President Joe Biden's USD 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without support from Republicans. Vice President Kamala Harris was in the chair to cast the tie-breaking vote, her first.

Democrats in the chamber applauded after Harris announced the 51-50 vote at around 5:30 a.m. The action came after a gruelling all-night session, where senators voted on amendments that could define the contours of the eventual COVID-19 aid bill.

The budget now returns to the House, where it will have to be approved again due to the changes made by the Senate. Final passage will unlock the next phase in drafting of the virus relief bill, with the work divided among several congressional committees.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer D-N.Y., called passage of the resolution the “first big step to putting our country back on the road to recovery.” By moving on a fast track, the goal for Democrats is to have COVID relief approved by March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires. It's an aggressive timeline that will test the ability of the new administration and Congress to deliver.

Biden, who has been meeting with lawmakers in recent days to discuss the package, will talk Friday at the White House with the House committee chairs who will be assembling the bill under the budget process known as “reconciliation.” The marathon session brought test votes on several Democratic priorities, including a $15 minimum wage. The Senate by voice vote adopted an amendment from Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, opposed to raising the wage during the pandemic. Ernst said a wage hike at this time would be “devastating” for small businesses.

None of the amendments to the budget are binding on Democrats as they draft their COVID plan, but passage of a wage increase could prove difficult. Even if a USD 15 wage can get past procedural challenges in the final bill, passage will require the support from every Democrat in the 50-50 Senate, which could be a tall order.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a vocal proponent of the wage increase, vowed to press ahead. “We need to end the crisis of starvation wages,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany hails Biden's move to halt Trump-ordered troop cuts

The German government on Friday welcomed President Joe Bidens decision to formally halt the planned withdrawal of US troops from Germany, arguing that the troops stationing there is in our mutual interest. Last year, then-President Donald T...

Protest portraits: the Russians rallying behind Kremlin critic Navalny

Tens of thousands of Russians have taken to the streets in recent weeks after the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny despite the risk of being detained. Navalny, 44, was arrested on Jan. 17 after returning to Moscow from Germany where...

Soccer-Leipzig still in the dark over Liverpool game - club

RB Leipzig do not yet know where they will play their Champions League last-16 first leg against Liverpool on Feb. 16 with the club working on a number of options if German authorities refuse entry to the English club. Germany has banned al...

TN Assembly adopts Bill envisaging enhanced punishment for

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Fridayadopted a Bill that enhances punishment for offences againstwomen and children including causing deaths by demandingdowry, stalking and selling minors for prostitution.The maximum punishment for selling and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021