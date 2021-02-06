Left Menu

Judge rules Republican Tenney won last open US House race

He rejected an argument by Brindisis lawyers that certification of the election results should be delayed until an appeals court had a chance to review the case.DelContes order directed New York to certify results immediately.The judge said even if the results end up changing after any litigation, New York could simply amend its certification.

PTI | Albany | Updated: 06-02-2021 05:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 05:50 IST
Judge rules Republican Tenney won last open US House race

A New York judge ruled Friday that Republican Claudia Tenney defeated US Rep. Anthony Brindisi by 109 votes in the nation's last undecided congressional race.

The ruling by Judge Scott DelConte could clear the way for Tenney to be sworn in as the representative for central New York's 22nd Congressional District, barring emergency intervention by a state appeals court.

She previously was the district's representative for one term, until she was defeated by Brindisi, a Democrat, in 2018.

DelConte's ruling came after he spent three months reviewing ballot challenges and trying to fix a myriad of problems with vote tabulation. He rejected an argument by Brindisi's lawyers that certification of the election results should be delayed until an appeals court had a chance to review the case.

DelConte's order directed New York to certify results immediately.

The judge said even if the results end up changing after any litigation, New York could simply amend its certification. He issued his ruling hours after a last public hearing, in which he told Brindisi's lawyers that he was disinclined to delay the results any further.

“I've been asked to stop this election ... and that's a very very high burden,” he said.

Tenney has maintained a small lead even as months of litigation revealed problems with ballots that either weren't counted properly or were improperly rejected. “I'm honored to have won this race,'' Tenney said. ''It was a hard-fought campaign and I thank Anthony Brindisi for his service. Now that every legal vote has been counted, it's time for the results to be certified. The voters need a voice in Congress, and I look forward to getting to work on behalf of New York's 22nd Congressional District.” Tallies have shifted as county election officials counted a flood of absentee ballots and courts weighed in on which challenged ballots could be counted.

Brindisi had argued that once the election gets certified and Tenney is sworn in, only Congress has the power to remove her, not the courts.

The judge said Friday the US House can unseat a member who is “not truly the lawful winner of an election.” “Indeed, the House now has, as it had since the start of this proceeding, the sole authority to seat or refuse to seat Tenney or Brindisi, or to seat one of them conditionally during the course of this litigation, including any appeals,'' he wrote. And Brindisi can still challenge the election in the House and potentially unseat Tenney, according to the judge. DelConte said only the US House can order a new election or recount at this point. Democrats control the US House with 221 seats, while Republicans have 211 seats. The 22nd Congressional District is one of three vacant seats, according to Congress's website — the other two vacant seats are the result of a death and a January resignation.(AP) RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. intends to revoke terrorist designation of Yemen's Houthis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told Congress he intends to revoke the designation of Yemens Houthi movement as a terrorist organization, a State Department official said on Friday.Our action is due entirely to the humanitarian c...

US engaged in strategic competition with China: WH

The Biden Administration sees the US as engaged in a strategic competition with China and technology is a central domain of it, the White House has said.This administration sees the United States as engaged in strategic competition with Chi...

Australian Open concerns ease as Victoria records no new COVID-19 cases

Australias second-most populous state of Victoria reported no local coronavirus cases on Saturday for the second straight day, boding well for the Australian Open tennis tournament due to start in Melbourne on Monday.More than 500 staff and...

BRIEF-ViacomCBS, MTV Entertainment Sign Yellowstone Co-Creator Taylor Sheridan To Deal For Multiple Series

ViacomCBS Inc VIACOMCBS AND MTV ENTERTAINMENT GROUP SIGN YELLOWSTONE CO-CREATOR TAYLOR SHERIDAN TO DEAL FOR MULTIPLE SERIES SHERIDAN WILL CREATE EXCLUSIVE MULTI-PLATFORM CONTENT WITH MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS AND 101 STUDIOS UNDER MULTI-YEA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021