Anti-coup protest draws hundreds in Myanmar's biggest city

Hundreds of people joined a protest against this week's military coup in Myanmar's biggest city Yangon on Saturday, witnesses said.

"Military dictator, fail, fail; Democracy, win, win," protesters chanted, calling for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others who have been detained since the army seized power on Monday.

It was the biggest such street demonstration since the coup. (Editing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

