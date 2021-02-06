Left Menu

Anti-coup protest draws hundreds in Myanmar's biggest city

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 06-02-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 09:25 IST
Hundreds of people joined a protest against this week's military coup in Myanmar's biggest city Yangon on Saturday, witnesses said.

"Military dictator, fail, fail; Democracy, win, win," protesters chanted, calling for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others who have been detained since the army seized power on Monday.

It was the biggest such street demonstration since the coup. (Editing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

