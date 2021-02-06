Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-02-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 15:18 IST
RSS leader targets Tomar over farmers' stir against agri laws

In an apparent attack on UnionAgriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar over the farmers'protest against three farm laws, senior RSS leader RaghunandanSharma has said the arrogance of power has gone to his head.

Sharma, a former BJP Rajya Sabha member from MadhyaPradesh, in his Facebook post written two days back, alsosuggested to the minister that he should work towardsstrengthening nationalism.

In his social media post that starts with the line,''Narendraji, you are part and parcel of the government'',Sharma said, ''Your intention might be of helping the farmers,but if some people don't want to be helped, what is the use ofdoing such good?,'' ''If someone wants to remain naked, what is the use offorcibly clothing him,'' he said.

''If you are harbouring a thought that you are reapingthe fruits of your hard labour, it is your illusion,'' the 73-year-old RSS leader said in the post.

''...Today arrogance of power has gone to your head.

Why are you losing the mandate? We are endorsing all rottenpolicies of the Congress which is not in our interest. Leakagein drops of water from a pitcher empties it. So is with themandate,'' he said.

''Employ all might to strengthen nationalism or else wehave to regret. I think you might have read the indication topreserve the ideology,'' he added.

Sharma described how the (RSS's) ideology developedwith toil, sacrifice and devotion over a century for expandingits footprints, propagating service to the motherland, puttingnationalism first and leading to the installation of anationalist government at the Centre.

''Thousands of nationalists have devoted their livesfor today's nationalist government,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

