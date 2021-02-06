Change in Bengal inevitable; BJP's Rath Yatra may strengthen process: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister HarshVardhan on Saturday said that the change in government in WestBengal is ''inevitable'' and the BJP's Rath Yatra in the statemay strengthen the process.

Without naming anyone, he said that the people of thestate are fed up with ''nephew-brotherhood'' and the rise incorruption and appeasement.

''The feedback that I have been receiving fromdifferent sources for the last one year indicates that changein West Bengal is inevitable.

''The Rath Yatra may strengthen the process. People areunhappy and fed up with the rise in corruption, appeasement aswell as nephew-brotherhood in the state,'' Vardhan toldreporters here.

The BJP has been targeting Chief Minister MamataBanerjee's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, alleging hisrole in several scams.

''Now, there is nothing but corruption, appeasement andnephew-brotherhood in the state. This is what common peoplewithout any links to the BJP are saying,'' he added.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly aredue in April-May.

