Left Menu

Change in Bengal inevitable; BJP's Rath Yatra may strengthen process: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister HarshVardhan on Saturday said that the change in government in WestBengal is inevitable and the BJPs Rath Yatra in the statemay strengthen the process.Without naming anyone, he said that the people of thestate are fed up with nephew-brotherhood and the rise incorruption and appeasement.The feedback that I have been receiving fromdifferent sources for the last one year indicates that changein West Bengal is inevitable.The Rath Yatra may strengthen the process.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-02-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 16:24 IST
Change in Bengal inevitable; BJP's Rath Yatra may strengthen process: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister HarshVardhan on Saturday said that the change in government in WestBengal is ''inevitable'' and the BJP's Rath Yatra in the statemay strengthen the process.

Without naming anyone, he said that the people of thestate are fed up with ''nephew-brotherhood'' and the rise incorruption and appeasement.

''The feedback that I have been receiving fromdifferent sources for the last one year indicates that changein West Bengal is inevitable.

''The Rath Yatra may strengthen the process. People areunhappy and fed up with the rise in corruption, appeasement aswell as nephew-brotherhood in the state,'' Vardhan toldreporters here.

The BJP has been targeting Chief Minister MamataBanerjee's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, alleging hisrole in several scams.

''Now, there is nothing but corruption, appeasement andnephew-brotherhood in the state. This is what common peoplewithout any links to the BJP are saying,'' he added.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly aredue in April-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in the countrys lar...

GAIL puts West Bengal on India's gas-map, hurl in greener, cheaper fuel for homes, automobiles

GAIL India Ltd, the nations biggest gas utility, has put West Bengal on the gas map of India after it completed laying a Rs 2,433-crore pipeline that will bring to the state cooking fuel that is cheaper than LPG and CNG that costs less than...

China gives approval for broader use of Sinovac vaccine

China has given broader approval for the domestic-made Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, expanding those who can receive it beyond the high-risk and priority groups already allowed under an emergency clearance.Regulators gave conditional approva...

Suspected terrorist held in Jammu

A suspected terrorist was arrested on Saturday after police intercepted a car on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.The suspect is a resident of south Kashmirs Shopian district, they said.The private vehicle was intercepted by poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021