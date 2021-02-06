Nadda flags off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in Bengal, says people have decided to end TMC rule

BJP president J P NaddaSaturday launched the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nabadwipin West Bengal's Nadia district, and asserted the people havedecided to bid farewell to the Mamata Banerjee government inthe assembly elections.

He also accused the TMC government of politicising theadministration and criminalising the police.

Claiming that the TMC's slogan of ''Maa, Mati, Manush''(mother, land and people) has been reduced to ''dictatorship,tolabaji (extortion) and (Muslim) appeasement,'' Nadda said theTMC dispensation has betrayed the trust people had reposed init.

He alleged only the ruling TMC leaders have benefitedunder Mamata Banerjee and even funds meant for relief in theaftermath of cyclone Amphan were misappropriated by thenm.

Nadda also raked up the issue of her anger overslogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', which he linked to the country'sculture.

''Why does she hate 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan so much? Isit wrong to connect with the culture of one's own country?They (the TMC) want to negate the country's culture for thesake of vote-bank politics,'' he said.

Banerjee had declined to speak at the event tocelebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary where''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans were raised in the presence of PrimeMinister Narendra Modi.

Talking about the insider-outsider debate started byBanerjee in the run up to the assembly elections likely inApril-May, the BJP chief said the state leadership of hisparty will protect the culture of West Bengal and steer it toprogress.

''The Mamata Banerjee government has politicised theadministration, criminalised the police and institutionalisedcorruption,'' he alleged.

He later flagged off an improvised 'Rath' as part ofthe BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' to bring about a change in WestBengal from Nabadwip, the birthplace of 15th century saintChaitanya Mahaprabhu.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inauguratetwo of the other four such 'Rath Yatra' slated later thismonth.

