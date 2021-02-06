Left Menu

Nadda flags off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in Bengal, says people have decided to end TMC rule

PTI | Nabadwip | Updated: 06-02-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 17:41 IST
Nadda flags off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in Bengal, says people have decided to end TMC rule

BJP president J P NaddaSaturday launched the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nabadwipin West Bengal's Nadia district, and asserted the people havedecided to bid farewell to the Mamata Banerjee government inthe assembly elections.

He also accused the TMC government of politicising theadministration and criminalising the police.

Claiming that the TMC's slogan of ''Maa, Mati, Manush''(mother, land and people) has been reduced to ''dictatorship,tolabaji (extortion) and (Muslim) appeasement,'' Nadda said theTMC dispensation has betrayed the trust people had reposed init.

He alleged only the ruling TMC leaders have benefitedunder Mamata Banerjee and even funds meant for relief in theaftermath of cyclone Amphan were misappropriated by thenm.

Nadda also raked up the issue of her anger overslogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', which he linked to the country'sculture.

''Why does she hate 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan so much? Isit wrong to connect with the culture of one's own country?They (the TMC) want to negate the country's culture for thesake of vote-bank politics,'' he said.

Banerjee had declined to speak at the event tocelebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary where''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans were raised in the presence of PrimeMinister Narendra Modi.

Talking about the insider-outsider debate started byBanerjee in the run up to the assembly elections likely inApril-May, the BJP chief said the state leadership of hisparty will protect the culture of West Bengal and steer it toprogress.

''The Mamata Banerjee government has politicised theadministration, criminalised the police and institutionalisedcorruption,'' he alleged.

He later flagged off an improvised 'Rath' as part ofthe BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' to bring about a change in WestBengal from Nabadwip, the birthplace of 15th century saintChaitanya Mahaprabhu.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inauguratetwo of the other four such 'Rath Yatra' slated later thismonth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Neymar sick, misses PSG training ahead of Marseille game

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar missed training because of gastroenteritis and his fitness will be assessed later in the day ahead of Sundays trip to face bitter rival Marseille, the club said Saturday.French champion PSG also said that bac...

Shahid Kapoor exudes 'laid back vibes' over weekend in latest Instagram post

Channelling his weekend mood, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Saturday treated fans to a winking picture. The Jab We Met star on Instagram shared a picture sporting a loosely fitted vest as he lays back on a couch and winks at his fans.Spor...

Cricket-Sydney Sixers defend Big Bash League title with 27-run win over Perth

The Sydney Sixers sealed back-to-back Big Bash League BBL titles after beating the Perth Scorchers by 27 runs in the final between the leagues two most successful teams at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Sixers, who were playing ...

Libya power brokers welcome accord but challenges lie ahead

Libyas parallel eastern administration on Saturday welcomed Fridays announcement of a new interim government to unite the country, but added it would only cede power if the eastern-based parliament approved. Its qualified statement of suppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021