Union Minister calls on Lt Governor

Puducherry, Feb 6 (PTI): A Union Minister of Statecalled on Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi here onSaturday.

President of the Puducherry unit of Bharatiya JanataParty (BJP) V Saminathan, an MLA, accompanied the UnionMinister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industriesand Public Enterprises Arjun Ram Meghwal during his visit toRaj Nivas, the office-cum-residence of Bedi.

Meghwal, appointed by the BJP as election-in-charge ofthe party for the poll-bound Union Territory, helddiscussions with the office-bearers of the local unit of theBJP at its headquarters here, a source in the saffron partysaid.

Bedi told reporters after the meeting that it was afruitful one.

''I thank the Central Minister for visiting us,'' she said.

PTI CORNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)