Union Minister calls on Lt Governor

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 18:47 IST
Puducherry, Feb 6 (PTI): A Union Minister of Statecalled on Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi here onSaturday.

President of the Puducherry unit of Bharatiya JanataParty (BJP) V Saminathan, an MLA, accompanied the UnionMinister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industriesand Public Enterprises Arjun Ram Meghwal during his visit toRaj Nivas, the office-cum-residence of Bedi.

Meghwal, appointed by the BJP as election-in-charge ofthe party for the poll-bound Union Territory, helddiscussions with the office-bearers of the local unit of theBJP at its headquarters here, a source in the saffron partysaid.

Bedi told reporters after the meeting that it was afruitful one.

''I thank the Central Minister for visiting us,'' she said.

