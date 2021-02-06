Left Menu

Opposition misleading farmers to regain lost ground: UP minister

During the Chauri Chaura Centenary celebrations on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the earlier governments used farmers only as a vote bank and made announcements of plans which never saw the light of day whereas now plans were being implemented, the UP minister added.The PM had also appealed to farmers to identify their true well-wishers and said it pained the Opposition to see positive changes taking place under the present government, Singh said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-02-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 19:42 IST
Opposition misleading farmers to regain lost ground: UP minister
In a statement, Singh alleged that the parties pretending to be championing the farmers' cause have actually been responsible for their plight since the Independence. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday charged the Opposition with misleading farmers and using them to regain their lost political ground. In a statement, Singh alleged that the parties pretending to be championing the farmers' cause have actually been responsible for their plight since the Independence.

When the Modi government took over for the first time in 2014, farmers' interests were given a priority, he claimed, adding that the government expedited the implementation of projects that were pending for several decades. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who implemented the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission and not the Congress that sat over it for years, Singh said.

Farmers are getting one and a half times of their crops' price today while procurement of seeds and fertilisers has also been made much easier for them unlike in the past when there were long queues for it and they were cane charged, Singh claimed. The minister said the PM and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath are committed to doubling the income of farmers and efforts are on to achieve this goal.

Farmers are much better off than they were in the past and this is what upsets the Opposition, which has been exploiting them as a mere vote bank, he alleged.

In the Union Budget also, special attention has been given to improving the condition of villages and farmers, he said. During the Chauri Chaura Centenary celebrations on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the earlier governments used farmers only as a vote bank and made announcements of plans which never saw the light of day whereas now plans were being implemented, the UP minister added.

The PM had also appealed to farmers to identify their true well-wishers and said it pained the Opposition to see positive changes taking place under the present government, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fraudsters could dupe people by seeking details in name of vaccine registration: Haryana Police

The Haryana Police Saturday warned people against sharing their personal details with unverified callers in the name of registration for COVID-19 vaccination, saying fraudsters could use these information to dupe them of their hard-earned m...

Round 3: Jehan Daruvala grabs second position for Mumbai Falcons

Mumbai Falcons Jehan Daruvala continued to sparkle in the Formula 3 Asian Championship, grabbing the second position in Race 1 of Round 3 at the Yas Marina International Circuit here on Saturday.After winning two out of the three races in R...

FinMin permits 4 states to borrow addl Rs 5,034 crore post ease of doing biz reforms

The Finance Ministry has granted permission to four states of Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to borrow an additional Rs 5,034 crore for undertaking ease of doing business reforms. In a statement, the ministry said four more sta...

WRAPUP 8-Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Myanmars cities on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021