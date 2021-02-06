Left Menu

Cong protests at petrol pumps in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-02-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 20:57 IST
Cong protests at petrol pumps in Assam

Assam Congress on Saturdaystaged protests in front of petrol pumps across the stateagainst rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.

Protests were held in different blocks of thestate by the district Congres committees, party sources said.

Assam PCC general secretary Bobbeeta Sharma said whenUPA was in power the price of international crude was high butthe Congress government led by Dr Manmohan Singh ensured thatit did not affect the common ma. It had kept petrol and dieselprices low and affordable.

The international crude oil price is low during PrimeMinister Narendra Modi's rule but its benefit has not reachedthe common man, she said.

The skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel have ledto the increase in the price of essential commodities, shesaid.

''People are devastated by the prevailing situation ofincreased joblessness due to the sudden demonetisation and theCovid-19 driven lock-down'', she said.

The BJP government at the Centre has proved to be''anti-poor and anti-people'' and has made no effort to controlincreasing petrol and diesel prices and that of essentialcommodities, Sharma alleged.

''The prime minister who is arriving in Assam tomorrowhas to answer all these questions that affect each and everycommon man'', she added.

