Pondy CM flays fuel price hikes, takes out bullock cart rally

Puducherry, Feb 6 (PTI): Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday condemned the hike in fuel prices, including LPG cooking gas, by taking part in a procession of bullock-carts and cycle-rickshaws here.

Territorial Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and PCC president A V Subramanian were among those who participated in the procession.

Slogans were raised by the participants against the alleged anti-people policies of the NDA government at the centre.

Members of the youth wing and other units of the Congress party took part in the demonstration.

