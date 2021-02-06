Pondy CM flays fuel price hikes, takes out bullock cart rally

Pondy CM flays fuel price hikes, takes out bullock cart rallyPTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-02-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:33 IST
Puducherry, Feb 6 (PTI): Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday condemned the hike in fuel prices, including LPG cooking gas, by taking part in a procession of bullock-carts and cycle-rickshaws here.
Territorial Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and PCC president A V Subramanian were among those who participated in the procession.
Slogans were raised by the participants against the alleged anti-people policies of the NDA government at the centre.
Members of the youth wing and other units of the Congress party took part in the demonstration.
