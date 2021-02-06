Modi govt failed to provide constitutional safeguard to the indigenous people : AJP

The recently floated regionalpolitical outfit Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Saturdayalleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government hasfailed to provide constitutional safeguard to the indigeneouspeople of the state.

The BJP government at the Centre had promised thatClause six of the Assam Accord protecting the linguistic andcultural identity of the indigeneous people will beimplemented to ''the last comma and full stop'' and all illegalBangladeshi migrants will have to pack their bags and leaveafter May 16, 2014.

''But these have all turned out to be lies,'' AJPgeneral secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said in a statement.

''The prime minister is coming to Assam on Sunday andwill present a false picture of so-called development in thestate along with a set of promises for the people,'' he said.

Bhuyan further alleged that Modi comes to Assam tofulfill his ''vested interests''. But now it is ''high time'' thathe gives an answer to the people of the state on why theclause six of the Assam Accord is still not implemented.

A judge had chaired the Committee on Clause Six andall important stakeholders, including the All Assam Students'Union, were its members and it is almost an year since thereport was submitted. But both the central and stategovernments are claiming that it is with the other and notwith them.

''The state government is saying that report has beensent to Centre, while the latter is claiming that it is withAssam government. We can conclude that both are lying and thereport has been put on the backburner,'' Bhuyan claimed.

The opposition Congress had demanded on Friday thatthe prime minister during his visit to the state on Sundaymust answer why the report has not been implemented andillegal Bangladeshis deported from the state.

The Prime Minister, who will pay his second visit topoll-bound Assam in a fortnight on Sunday, is scheduled tovisit Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district to launch a scheme toupgrade state highways and lay the foundation of two moremedical colleges in the state.

