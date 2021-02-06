Congress to launch membership drive in Goa from Feb 12

All India Congress Committee Goa in-charge, Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday announced that the party will launch a membership drive in the state from February 12. Addressing a press conference, Rao said, "The membership drive will start on February 12 in South Goa and it will be launched in North Goa on February 13. We want to ensure that the cadre of the party will be strengthened through this process."

Rao also said that decisions on rehauling the party's grassroot block-level structure and the Pradesh Congress Committee would be taken based on feedback received during the membership drive from party workers as well as from people contacted during the outreach. Elections to the state assembly are scheduled to be held in early 2022. (ANI)

