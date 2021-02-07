Left Menu

Union Minister denies charge that central budget ignored Pondy

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday denied the allegations levelled by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy that the central budget for 2021-22 has ignoredPuducherry without providing adequate assistance, saying provisions have been made in it for infrastructure projects.

Addressing reporters here, Meghwal, who is also in charge of the BJP in poll bound Puducherry, said Finance MinisterNirmala Sitharaman had presented a 'pro people budget' and for promoting infrastructures across the country.

The Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, who is on a two day visit to the union territory said, ''provisions have been made in the budget for development of infrastructures, port and other sectors (in Puducherry).

Several demands of Puducherry for textile parks, promotion of fishing activities and other sectors have been getting good response in the budget.

Charging Narayanasamy with 'always fighting' with LtGovernor Kiran Bedi, Meghwal said the CM was opposed to the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system to transfer benefits of welfare schemes to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Prime Minister Narendra modi was encouraging DBT so that there would be transparency and would help eliminate middlemen.

''Narayanasamy is opposed to the DBT mode although several states have accepted the system,'' Meghwal claimed.

He further said Modi was backing the principle of 'nation first' and this cardinal principle is the underlying spirit ofthe Central budget presented in the Parliament recently.

The Union Territory would have a government by the BJPand its allies as people would be benefitted by several progressive policies programmes of Modi.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who accompanied theCentral Minister said the allegation of Narayanasamy that the Centre was trying to merge Union Territory with the neighbouring state was a 'clear case of the Congress-DMKattempt to distract people from the performance of the NDA government at the Centre.' Nirmal Kumar Surana, the BJP in charge in Puducherry, the president of the Puducherry State unit of the party and nominated MLA V Saminathan were also present.

