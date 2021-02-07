Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 21:13 IST
U'khand glacier burst: Maha guv expresses grief, shock

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari expressed shock and grief on the devastation causedin Uttarakhand where a glacier broke off at Joshimath inChamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood.

In a message, Koshyari said he was ''extremelydistressed and disturbed to know about the disaster caused byglacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand and''saddened to know about the loss of life''.

''I pray for the safe release and rescue of peopletrapped and convey my deepest condolences to the next of thosewho lost their lives,'' he said in the condolence message.

Koshyari has served as the second chief minister ofUttarakhand between 2001-02.

