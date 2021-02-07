Left Menu

Congress, Left will continue talks, resolve differences over seat-sharing: Adhir

West Bengal Congress chief AdhirRanjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that his party will continuetalks with the Left Front to resolve all differences overseat-sharing in the upcoming assembly elections.The two sides have made significant process during thediscussions, he told reporters after the conclusion of thethird round of talks during the day.There cannot be a quick-fix solution.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 21:47 IST
Congress, Left will continue talks, resolve differences over seat-sharing: Adhir

West Bengal Congress chief AdhirRanjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that his party will continuetalks with the Left Front to resolve all differences overseat-sharing in the upcoming assembly elections.

The two sides have made significant process during thediscussions, he told reporters after the conclusion of thethird round of talks during the day.

''There cannot be a quick-fix solution. We have covereda long distance. When two sides take part in a discussion,both have their own understanding of the situation andassessment. Hopefully, we will soon come out with statementsafter this exchange is over,'' he said.

CPI (M) leader and Left Front Chairman Biman Bosesaid, ''Talks were held in a positive spirit on a large numberof seats.'' On January 28, the Congress and the Left Front hadsealed a deal for 193 seats. The Left will contest in 101seats and the Congress in 92 constituencies.

The third round of talks held during the day was forthe remaining 101 seats.

However, Furfura Sharif Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui'sdemand of 44 seats for his newly floated outfit Indian SecularFront has given a new twist, sources said.

Both the parties are holding parleys with the ISF thatseeks to consolidate the votes of Bengali-speaking Muslims,Dalits and marginalised communities of the state.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due inApril-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities

West Bengals COVID-19 tally roseto 5,71,371 on Sunday as 193 more people tested positive forthe infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the statescoronavirus death toll to 10,207, a health bulletin said.Kolkata reported the highest nu...

Under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, poor and needy women will be made self-reliant: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana and Haryana State Rural Livelihoods Mission HSRLM poor and needy women will be made self-reliant.He further said a district-level training centre will ...

Koraga community to be covered under quota, says Minister

Karnataka government is considering accommodation of the Koraga community in the list of quota for Scheduled Tribes, according to the stateMinister for Backward Classes Welfare and Religious Endowment Kota Srinivas Poojary.With the inclusio...

Italy reports 270 coronavirus deaths on Sunday

Italy reported 270 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 385 the day before, the health ministry said.The daily tally of new infections fell to 11,641 from 13,442 on Saturday, it said. Italy has recorded 91,273 deaths linked to CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021