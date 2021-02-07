Congress, Left will continue talks, resolve differences over seat-sharing: Adhir

West Bengal Congress chief AdhirRanjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that his party will continuetalks with the Left Front to resolve all differences overseat-sharing in the upcoming assembly elections.

The two sides have made significant process during thediscussions, he told reporters after the conclusion of thethird round of talks during the day.

''There cannot be a quick-fix solution. We have covereda long distance. When two sides take part in a discussion,both have their own understanding of the situation andassessment. Hopefully, we will soon come out with statementsafter this exchange is over,'' he said.

CPI (M) leader and Left Front Chairman Biman Bosesaid, ''Talks were held in a positive spirit on a large numberof seats.'' On January 28, the Congress and the Left Front hadsealed a deal for 193 seats. The Left will contest in 101seats and the Congress in 92 constituencies.

The third round of talks held during the day was forthe remaining 101 seats.

However, Furfura Sharif Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui'sdemand of 44 seats for his newly floated outfit Indian SecularFront has given a new twist, sources said.

Both the parties are holding parleys with the ISF thatseeks to consolidate the votes of Bengali-speaking Muslims,Dalits and marginalised communities of the state.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due inApril-May.

