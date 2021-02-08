NSUI urges Sonia Gandhi to appoint new in-charge from 'organisational background'

Left Menu

With the post of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), in-charge lying vacant for months, the national office bearers (NOBs) of Congress' student wing have written to party interim president Sonia Gandhi asking her select a leader for them who has organisational background.

08-02-2021
By Siddharth Sharma With the post of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), in-charge lying vacant for months, the national office bearers (NOBs) of Congress' student wing have written to party interim president Sonia Gandhi asking her select a leader for them who has organisational background.

"It's our humble request that you please see that the next in-charge to be appointed should be someone who has the background in the knowledge of the working of NSUI as an organization because this is the place where we develop the leadership of tomorrow," said the letter signed by various office bearers of NSUI. Ruchi Gupta, the former national in-charge of NSUI resigned from her post on December 19, last year owing to the differences in viewpoints with the working of the party. She has also accused the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal of delaying the decisions pertaining to NSUI.

In the letter, the student wing members of the party asked Sonia Gandhi that NSUI leadership needs to be someone that has it clear way and direction to move forward. "It's our humble request from all NOB's that you please look that the in-charge that NSUI will get should be from the organization background who understands the strength and the shortcomings of NSUI," the letter stated.

In the letter, the NOBs also threw shades at previous post holder Gupta and said, "...previous in-charge Ruchi Gupta was not very equipped with the knowledge of how to lead forward an organization such as NSUI as she is from a non - organizational and non - political background. There were a few of her decisions that could be said as vindictive of the least." "Also, after resigning from the post of in-charge of NSUI she used media and social media to malign the image of the organization that has negatively affected the image of the organization," the letter added.

The letter said that NSUI is seen as the 'nursery' of the Congress Party, as it provides the 'leadership and workers of tomorrow' for Congress. It said with no leadership at the movement, the members are in "quietness with such a big responsibility on NSUI." In the situation, the NOBs said, "we can say that NSUI is walking on a very thin rope. The youth of the country is associating themselves with the ideology of NSUI and Congress but we need to address this fact that there are a lot more things NSUI need to do to get them on our side and NSUI leadership need to be someone that has a dear way and direction to move forward." (ANI)

