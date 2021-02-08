'Andolan-jivi' word by PM an insult to farmers: Ashok Chavan

Senior Congress leader andMaharashtra minister Ashok Chavan on Monday termed as ''insult''to farmers the use of word ''andolan-jeevi'' by Prime MinisterNarendra Modi.

''The farmer is one the key elements which is keepingthe humanity alive. Using the word 'andolanjivi' sarcasticallyfor farmers' agitation is an insult to farmers. It isdisrespect to them. Such usage is unacceptable,'' Chavan, whoholds PWD portfolio, tweeted.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day, the PMslammed the mushrooming of a new breed of 'andolan-jivi' --professional protestors -- who can be seen at every agitation.

''These parasites feast on every agitation,'' he said.

