'Andolan-jivi' word by PM an insult to farmers: Ashok Chavan

Senior Congress leader andMaharashtra minister Ashok Chavan on Monday termed as insultto farmers the use of word andolan-jeevi by Prime MinisterNarendra Modi.The farmer is one the key elements which is keepingthe humanity alive. Using the word andolanjivi sarcasticallyfor farmers agitation is an insult to farmers. It isdisrespect to them.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:55 IST
Senior Congress leader andMaharashtra minister Ashok Chavan on Monday termed as ''insult''to farmers the use of word ''andolan-jeevi'' by Prime MinisterNarendra Modi.

''The farmer is one the key elements which is keepingthe humanity alive. Using the word 'andolanjivi' sarcasticallyfor farmers' agitation is an insult to farmers. It isdisrespect to them. Such usage is unacceptable,'' Chavan, whoholds PWD portfolio, tweeted.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day, the PMslammed the mushrooming of a new breed of 'andolan-jivi' --professional protestors -- who can be seen at every agitation.

''These parasites feast on every agitation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

