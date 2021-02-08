Left Menu

LS resumes discussion on motion of thanks, Rajnath Singh says healthy traditions should be maintained

The Lok Sabha on Monday took up discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address after seeing disruptions over four days last week over opposition's demand for separate discussion on the new farm laws.

The Lok Sabha on Monday took up discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address after seeing disruptions over four days last week over opposition's demand for separate discussion on the new farm laws. When the House met after an adjournment, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the House every year expresses its thanks to the President for his address to the joint sitting of two Houses and opposition members also agree that "healthy democratic traditions" should continue.

He said India has a vibrant democracy and all members want to contribute to it. Singh also noted that the Rajya Sabha had completed discussion to the motion of thanks and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had replied to it. The minister, who is Deputy Leader of the House, said members can say what they want and also put across their views on the farm laws.

"The healthy traditions should be maintained. I urge all political parties to start a discussion and adopt the motion of thanks unanimously," he said. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to Rajnath Singh as a "buzurg (elder) leader" and a "kaddawar (senior) leader" and said the opposition wanted a separate discussion on the new farm laws.

He said demand of opposition is "suppressed by 'bahumat ki bahubali' (power of majority)". The House then took up the discussion on the motion of thanks with BJP leader Locket Chatterjee resuming her speech which she could not complete last week due to disruptions. (ANI)

