Last session of 16th West Bengal assembly ends, oppn boycotts photo op

The last session of the presentassembly in West Bengal ended on Monday with the passage ofthe Vote on Account, besides some other bills.

Opposition MLAs attended the House proceedings on thelast day but stayed away from the customary photo session.

The Vote on Account, presented by Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on February 5, was cleared by the House duringthe day.

The House also cleared Supplementary Bill foradditional spending by the government for developmentactivities, including spendings on account of Amphan cycloneand COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Bengal Official Language (Amendment) Bill wasalso passed to include Telugu in the state's list of officiallanguages.

Telugu was added to the state's list of 12 officiallanguages as parts of West Bengal, specifically Kharagpur,have a substantial Telugu-speaking population, ParliamentaryAffairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Besides, the assembly cleared the Jhargram University(Amendment) Bill to rename it after Santhali author SadhuRamchand Murmu.

The last session of the 16th West Bengal LegislativeAssembly ended with the vote of thanks.

The state is likely to go to polls in April-May.

