Myanmar leader says public should prioritise facts over feelings, vows free election
Myanmar's junta leader on Monday called on the public to prioritise facts and not feelings, and said an election would be held and power handed to the winning party, in a rare national address, as anti-coup protests took place nationwide. He made no mention of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:38 IST
Myanmar's junta leader on Monday called on the public to prioritise facts and not feelings, and said an election would be held and power handed to the winning party, in a rare national address, as anti-coup protests took place nationwide. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in his first address since a coup a week ago, said the junta was different to previous military governments. Suitable ministers were selected, he said, adding foreign policy would remain unchanged and countries would be encouraged to invest in Myanmar.
He reiterated there were irregularities in last year's election that were ignored and said no organisation was above the law. He made no mention of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- Aung San Suu Kyi
- junta
- Min Aung Hlaing
ALSO READ
Bangladesh to buy Myanmar rice, putting aside Rohingya crisis
Myanmar's COVID-19 cases increase to 137,574
`Vaccine Maitri' helps strengthen India's bilateral ties with Myanmar, says Indian envoy
Myanmar health workers receive first COVID-19 vaccinations
Myanmar prioritises healthcare workers as it launches vaccination drive