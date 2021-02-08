Left Menu

Vanlazawma to be MNF candidate for Serchhip seat

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:47 IST
Vanlazawma to be MNF candidate for Serchhip seat

The ruling Mizo National Front(MNF) on Monday announced that party treasurer Vanlazawma willbe its candidate for the Serchhip Assembly seat, a partyleader said.

MNF adviser and Rural Development minister Lalruatkimasaid that the meeting of party nomination committee chaired byparty president and chief minister Zoramthanga named partytreasurer and former Lok Sabha MP Vanlazawma as the candidatefor the Serchhip seat.

The Serchhip seat fell vacant after Assembly SpeakerLalrinliana Sailo had disqualified ZPM leader Lalduhoma, whohad won the Serchip seat under the Anti Defection Lawfollowing complainants filed by 12 MNF legislators.

The election commission is yet to announce the datefor the bypoll to Serchhip seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Austrian hairdressers reopen but COVID-19 rules ruffle some

Austrian hairdressers reopened for the first time in more than six weeks on Monday as a national lockdown loosened, but new rules including a coronavirus test requirement for customers ruffled some. Despite stubbornly high infection numbers...

INTERVIEW-EU economy to rally in Q2 as vaccine roll-out accelerates-EU executive

Europes economy is likely to rally in the second quarter as an acceleration in COVID-19 vaccine roll-out allows governments to gradually lift lockdown restrictions, the European Commissions vice president for the economy Valdis Dombrovskis ...

Constable rescues elderly couple after building blaze

Prompt action of a constable saved the lives of a lives of a senior-citizen couple who got trapped on the terrace of a building in south Delhi that caught fire, police said on Monday.The fire had broke out on the first floor of the building...

Bengal will be future global investment destination, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a slew of infrastructure development projects and said the state will move forward and the world will come here. Inaugurating a programme of state youth and sports department, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021