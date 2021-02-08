Vanlazawma to be MNF candidate for Serchhip seat

The ruling Mizo National Front(MNF) on Monday announced that party treasurer Vanlazawma willbe its candidate for the Serchhip Assembly seat, a partyleader said.

MNF adviser and Rural Development minister Lalruatkimasaid that the meeting of party nomination committee chaired byparty president and chief minister Zoramthanga named partytreasurer and former Lok Sabha MP Vanlazawma as the candidatefor the Serchhip seat.

The Serchhip seat fell vacant after Assembly SpeakerLalrinliana Sailo had disqualified ZPM leader Lalduhoma, whohad won the Serchip seat under the Anti Defection Lawfollowing complainants filed by 12 MNF legislators.

The election commission is yet to announce the datefor the bypoll to Serchhip seat.

