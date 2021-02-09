Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 02:29 IST
PM Modi and President Biden commit to work together on COVID19, climate change and economy

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone call on Monday agreed to work together on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, renew partnership on climate change, rebuild the global economy in a way that benefits the people of both countries and stand together against the scourge of global terrorism, the White House has said.

''President Joseph R Biden, Jr. spoke today (Monday) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, committing that the United States and India will work closely together to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, renew their partnership on climate change, rebuild the global economy in a way that benefits the people of both countries, and stand together against the scourge of global terrorism,'' the White House said in a readout of the call on Monday.

The two leaders agreed to continuing close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad, the statement said.

During the call, Biden underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock for the US-India relationship.

''They further resolved that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in Burma. The leaders agreed to stay in close touch on a range of global challenges and look forward to what the United States and India will achieve together for their people and for their nations,” the White House said.

Last month, Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris took oath as first woman vice president in a historic ceremony.

Tweeting soon after Biden's inauguration, Modi had extended best wishes for a successful term and said the two countries stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

