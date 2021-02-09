Japan's Olympics minister says need to regain trust after Mori comments

Japan's Olympics minister says need to regain trust after Mori commentsReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-02-2021 07:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 07:12 IST
Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Tuesday that Games organisers needed to regain trust after Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori made sexist comments that sparked anger at home and abroad.
Nearly 60% of people in Japan think Mori is unfit for his role as head of the local organising committee, a Kyodo News poll showed, following his remarks last week that women talk too much and cause meetings to drag on. He has apologised but has refused to step down.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mori
- Yoshiro Mori
- Olympics
- Japan
- Tokyo
- Seiko Hashimoto
ALSO READ
Olympics-Year on from urging delay, Greece's Stefanidi supports Games in 2021 -Kyodo
Japan likely to hit COVID-19 herd immunity in Oct, months after Olympics - researcher
Japan likely to hit COVID-19 herd immunity in Oct, months after Olympics - researcher
Postponement of Olympics has given Deepak Punia time to fine-tune skills and aim for medal: WFI chief
Had to face taunts, insult in presence of PM Modi at Victoria Memorial event: Mamata Banerjee.