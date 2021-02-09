Andhra Panchayat polls: Police seize 2,840 liquor bottles being illegally transported from Telangana

Left Menu

Ahead of gram Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh, the Police seized a consignment of liquor being transported illegally from Telangana to the state in Krishna district on Monday.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-02-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 08:53 IST
Andhra Police seize 2,840 liquor bottles being illegally transported from Telangana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of gram Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh, the Police seized a consignment of liquor being transported illegally from Telangana to the state in Krishna district on Monday. The police conducted a raid at Peddapuram village in Veerulapadu Mandal on Monday morning and seized 2,840 liquor bottles. While the police detained two persons, one accused managed to abscond.

While speaking on the occasion, Ravindranath Babu, Superintendent of Police, Krishna district informed about the measures being taken by the police for the transparent and peaceful completion of Panchayat polls in the state. The first phase of polling for gram panchayats will be held on Tuesday.

"Vijayawada revenue subdivision is going for polls in this phase. In the Krishna district, polling will be held in 376 polling centers and 1830 stations. 83 hypersensitive and 130 sensitive locations are identified in this phase in the Krishna district. The special focus is on those areas. Sub Inspector level officers will be placed there statically. Tight security will be arranged for the peaceful conduct of elections," he said. The officer added that inspector and above level officials will be given the responsibility for a cluster of villages during the election.

"More than 3,000 police officers are being deployed for this first phase of polls. There will be 58 mobile parties along with static force in all villages. Special Forces with Deputy Superintendent rank officers will also be in place. As we are on the Telangana border, 60 checkposts have been set up. They are checking illegal transport of money and liquor during this election time," Babu added. He further informed that as part of raids recently, Rs 1.30 crores cash, 20 grams gold, 23 kilograms of silver have been seized.

"Huge quantity of liquor is also seized. As of now 21,097 liquor bottles, 1682 litres of ID liquor, 830 kg of jaggery have been seized. 65,000 litres of jaggery wash is destroyed. Almost 1,900 liquor bottles are seized at the Veerulapadu checkpost on Sunday. This enforcement activity will continue. Almost 4,100 trouble mongers are bound over in sensitive areas. Shadow parties are set up to monitor political leaders," the SP said. (ANI)

