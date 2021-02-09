Polling for phase 1 of Gram Panchayat polls in Andhra underway

Left Menu

Polling for the first phase of the Gram Panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh for 2,723 sarpanch and 20,157 ward member positions in 12 districts began on Tuesday.

Voting underway in Andhra Pradesh' Vijayawada for Gram Panchayat polls. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Polling for the first phase of the Gram Panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh for 2,723 sarpanch and 20,157 ward member positions in 12 districts began on Tuesday. As per M Prabhakar, Presiding Officer, the voting started at 6:30 am today and will continue till 3:30 pm. The counting of votes will take place from 4 pm.

With the polls taking place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements have been made to ensure smooth functioning and social distancing. "Staff has been trained to conduct elections with safety protocols amid the pandemic. If anyone is found positive for the virus, they will still be allowed to vote while following standard operating procedures," said Dhyanchand, district sub-collector of Vijayawada.

"In the Vijayawada division, there are 14 mandals and 2,642 polling stations. All polling stations are functioning properly and all arrangements have been taken care of," he told ANI. Earlier on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar held a review of polling arrangements and preparedness for gram panchayat polls at the Kadapa district collector's office.

The SEC, while speaking to media here, said, "Conducting elections at the appropriate time is a constitutional right. I am conducting elections accordingly." The gram panchayat elections will be held in four phases across the state. The final phase of the elections will be held on February 21. (ANI)

