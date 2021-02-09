Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:19 IST
Karnataka CM celebrates passage of anti-cow slaughter bill, worships 'Go Mata'

Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa on Tuesday offered special prayers to cows here tocelebrate the passage of the contentious anti-cow slaughterbill in the Legislative Council.

Flanked by his cabinet colleagues, including AnimalHusbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan and Home Minister BasavarajBommai, the CM put vermilion and turmeric powder on theforehead of the 'Go Mata' and showered 'Akshat' and flowers onthem, at his residence here.

After garlanding the cattle, Yediyurappa offered themraw rice, lentils and banana.

One of the flagship bills of the BJP government aspromised in the party's election manifesto, the KarnatakaPrevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill gotstuck in the legislative council after getting passed in theassembly.

As the Deputy Chairman M K Pranesh took up the matter inthe Council on Monday, the Congress and JD(S) trooped in thewell of the house and started raising slogans.

Amid din and strong opposition by the opposition,Pranesh announced that the bill was passed.

Karnataka is among the select states in the country whichhas tough provisions against those transporting, smuggling andslaughtering cows and buffaloesbelow the age of 12.

Under the new law, slaughter of cattle would lead toimprisonment of upto 7 years and a fine ranging fromRs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

Congress and the JD(S) have been opposed to the billsaying it intends to target the minorities.

They alleged that the BJP was not aware of the groundrealities as there are many cobblers dependent on thehides.PTI GMSROH ROH

