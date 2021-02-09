Left Menu

EU urges governments to think green, digital before recovery plan launch

"Instead, they should reflect a clear strategy for embracing the twin transitions and implementing reforms in line with the country-specific recommendations." Some EU parliamentarians pointed out that draft plans of the EU's biggest members Germany and France were not very ambitious on reforms, which could set a bad example for smaller countries that look up to Berlin and Paris for guidance. "The German government is cutting corners by 'repackaging' investments it already announced in the summer 2020 instead of setting new impulses," German MEP Damian Boeselager said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:30 IST
EU urges governments to think green, digital before recovery plan launch

The European Commission urged governments on Tuesday to make a genuine effort to focus on digitalisation of their economies and fighting climate change in designing reforms and investments financed by EU grants as part of the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The European Parliament is set to approve later on Tuesday hundreds of billions of euros in EU grants and loans for Europe's recovery from the pandemic. But officials have said draft reform and investment plans submitted to the Commission show a bias towards spending, rather than structural reform, and some lack original ideas to transform economies to match the EU's ambitions to make the bloc's economy more green and digital over the coming years.

"We need a proper balance between reforms and investment. The plans must also match our joint ambition to accelerate the green and digital transitions," European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told parliament on Tuesday. "Member States need to include genuine green and digital reforms and investments to match the targets."

Under the plan, agreed by EU leaders last July, governments will jointly borrow and repay 750 billion euros for the recovery effort, on top of trillions of national fiscal stimulus. Of that unprecedented joint debt plan, 672.5 billion will be distributed among EU countries in grants and loans and the rest will go to joint EU projects to deal with the consequences of the pandemic and to prepare for future health emergencies.

TAKING REFORM SERIOUSLY The European Commission will be in charge of disbursements of the 312.5 billion euros in grants and 360 billion in loans to governments, which have to prepare plans of reforms and investment and get Commission approval.

The parliamentary consent on Tuesday will pave the way for governments to start formally applying for the money later this month until the end of April, and for first disbursements around the middle of the year. Crucially, the scheme gives the Commission leverage to make governments treat more seriously its annual recommendations for reforms from pensions and public finances to labour markets, the judiciary, public administration and competitiveness.

"The plans should not include a patchwork of small measures with little impact," Dombrovskis said. "Instead, they should reflect a clear strategy for embracing the twin transitions and implementing reforms in line with the country-specific recommendations." Some EU parliamentarians pointed out that draft plans of the EU's biggest members Germany and France were not very ambitious on reforms, which could set a bad example for smaller countries that look up to Berlin and Paris for guidance.

"The German government is cutting corners by 'repackaging' investments it already announced in the summer 2020 instead of setting new impulses," German MEP Damian Boeselager said. "Germany is already mimicked by France in following this strategy of minimising political risks by repackaging investments and ignoring the Commission's reform recommendations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Polish court orders historians to apologise over Holocaust book

Two historians must apologise for a book which said that a Polish villager gave up Jews to the Nazi Germans, a Warsaw court ruled on Tuesday, in a case that academics say could curb research into the actions of Poles during World War Two. P...

Punjab FC survive late scare to beat Indian Arrows 2-1

Punjab FC moved up to the second spot in the I-League standings after beating Indian Arrows 2-1 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Tuesday.A brace from Papa Babacar Diawara 35th and 56th ensured Punjab FC all three points despite a la...

6,76,074 Indians gave up Indian citizenship from 2015 to 2019, says Home Ministry

As many as 6,76,074 Indians gave up their Indian citizenship in five years from 2015 to 2019, according to the central government. The number of people giving up their Indian citizenship in five successive years from 2015 to 2019 are 1,41,6...

Tata Steel swings into black; posts Rs 4,010.94 cr consolidated net profit in December quarter: Company filing.

Tata Steel swings into black posts Rs 4,010.94 cr consolidated net profit in December quarter Company filing....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021