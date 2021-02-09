Raje tallest BJP leader in Rajasthan, neglecting her won’t be good for party: MLA Pratap Singhvi

Terming former chief minister Vasundhara Raje the undisputed and the tallest leader in the Rajasthan BJP, its MLA Pratap Singh Singhvi Tuesday said “neglecting” her will not be in the interest of the party.

Singhvi said office-bearers in the party are there under a system but she is the undisputed leader.

He also alleged that party leaders in the Kota division were neglected by the party and one-sided decisions were taken, resulting in the BJP losing the recently-held urban local body polls. Singhvi, who is the MLA from Chhabra (Baran), said that tickets were distributed without consulting local leaders and this happened because of a lack of dialogue in the party organisation. “I think there is a lack of dialogue in the party. The leaders should sit and think seriously about what has led to this,” he told reporters, referring to the BJP’s performance in the Urban Local Body elections.

“We were very strong in the Kota division but look at the results now. We have weakened. The party organisation should think why this situation precipitated,” he said. Elections in 90 local bodies in 20 districts were held recently in which the Congress formed board in 48 and the BJP in 37 local bodies. After attending a BJP legislature party meeting here on Tuesday, he said the committee set up by the party for deciding candidates for elections visited the Kota division and finalised tickets without discussing with local leaders. “The opinion of former and sitting MLAs should have been taken. There are leaders who have not contested elections but still their experience about the local politics is vast which should have been used while deciding tickets,” Singhvi, a six-time MLA, said. At the same time, he also said that not only him but the entire Rajasthan sees Raje as the undisputed leader of BJP in the state.

“She is not the leader of any group, she is the tallest leader of the BJP in Rajasthan. If she is neglected, it will not be good for the party,” he said. Singvi said that he did not raise these issues in the legislature meeting, which was convened to discuss issues to be raised in the assembly session beginning on Wednesday.

On the other hand, BJP state president Satish Poonia said that he has not spoken to Singvi about this yet, but said these are not serious issues.

