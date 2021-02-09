Left Menu

Raje tallest BJP leader in Rajasthan, neglecting her won’t be good for party: MLA Pratap Singhvi

Terming former chief minister Vasundhara Raje the undisputed and the tallest leader in the Rajasthan BJP, its MLA Pratap Singh Singhvi Tuesday said neglecting her will not be in the interest of the party.Singhvi said office-bearers in the party are there under a system but she is the undisputed leader.He also alleged that party leaders in the Kota division were neglected by the party and one-sided decisions were taken, resulting in the BJP losing the recently-held urban local body polls.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:34 IST
Raje tallest BJP leader in Rajasthan, neglecting her won’t be good for party: MLA Pratap Singhvi

Terming former chief minister Vasundhara Raje the undisputed and the tallest leader in the Rajasthan BJP, its MLA Pratap Singh Singhvi Tuesday said “neglecting” her will not be in the interest of the party.

Singhvi said office-bearers in the party are there under a system but she is the undisputed leader.

He also alleged that party leaders in the Kota division were neglected by the party and one-sided decisions were taken, resulting in the BJP losing the recently-held urban local body polls. Singhvi, who is the MLA from Chhabra (Baran), said that tickets were distributed without consulting local leaders and this happened because of a lack of dialogue in the party organisation. “I think there is a lack of dialogue in the party. The leaders should sit and think seriously about what has led to this,” he told reporters, referring to the BJP’s performance in the Urban Local Body elections.

“We were very strong in the Kota division but look at the results now. We have weakened. The party organisation should think why this situation precipitated,” he said. Elections in 90 local bodies in 20 districts were held recently in which the Congress formed board in 48 and the BJP in 37 local bodies. After attending a BJP legislature party meeting here on Tuesday, he said the committee set up by the party for deciding candidates for elections visited the Kota division and finalised tickets without discussing with local leaders. “The opinion of former and sitting MLAs should have been taken. There are leaders who have not contested elections but still their experience about the local politics is vast which should have been used while deciding tickets,” Singhvi, a six-time MLA, said. At the same time, he also said that not only him but the entire Rajasthan sees Raje as the undisputed leader of BJP in the state.

“She is not the leader of any group, she is the tallest leader of the BJP in Rajasthan. If she is neglected, it will not be good for the party,” he said. Singvi said that he did not raise these issues in the legislature meeting, which was convened to discuss issues to be raised in the assembly session beginning on Wednesday.

On the other hand, BJP state president Satish Poonia said that he has not spoken to Singvi about this yet, but said these are not serious issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Polish court orders historians to apologise over Holocaust book

Two historians must apologise for a book which said that a Polish villager gave up Jews to the Nazi Germans, a Warsaw court ruled on Tuesday, in a case that academics say could curb research into the actions of Poles during World War Two. P...

Punjab FC survive late scare to beat Indian Arrows 2-1

Punjab FC moved up to the second spot in the I-League standings after beating Indian Arrows 2-1 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Tuesday.A brace from Papa Babacar Diawara 35th and 56th ensured Punjab FC all three points despite a la...

6,76,074 Indians gave up Indian citizenship from 2015 to 2019, says Home Ministry

As many as 6,76,074 Indians gave up their Indian citizenship in five years from 2015 to 2019, according to the central government. The number of people giving up their Indian citizenship in five successive years from 2015 to 2019 are 1,41,6...

Tata Steel swings into black; posts Rs 4,010.94 cr consolidated net profit in December quarter: Company filing.

Tata Steel swings into black posts Rs 4,010.94 cr consolidated net profit in December quarter Company filing....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021