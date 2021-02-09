Bengal's culture under threat in Mamata's rule, only BJP can protect it: Nadda

BJP national president J PNadda on Tuesday slammed the TMC for dividing communities bybranding people as insiders and outsiders, and said the richculture of West Bengal is under threat in Mamata Banerjee'srule.

Nadda, while flagging off the second phase of the'Parivartan Yatra' from Tarapith in Birbhum district, allegedthat the state government ''criminalised politics,institutionalised corruption and politicised the police''.

The BJP chief also said the ''cut money government''will be defeated by people in the upcoming assembly elections.

''Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, the rich culture andheritage of West Bengal are under threat. Only the BJP canprotect these. The insider-outsider culture is not the realculture of Bengal.

''The Trinamool Congress is pitting people against oneanother by branding them as outsiders. This is shameful. It isnot the culture of the land of Swami Vivekananda, GurudevRabindranath Tagore,'' Nadda said.

The TMC's slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush' (mother, landand people) has been reduced to ''dictatorship, tolabaji(extortion) and appeasement'', he said, adding, the BJP wouldbring the ''asol paribartan'' (real change) in Bengal.

Lashing out at ''dynasty politics'' in the TMC, Naddacriticised its MP Abhihsek Banerjee for attacking newly-inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari at a rally in Midnapore.

''In politics, you can have differences and that has tobe fought politically. It doesn't mean you will call names.

Those who have inherited power can only behave in this way,''the senior BJP leader said.

''The type of adjectives she used against me recently,the kind of outsider comments made by her and others in theparty against us, shows Mamata ji is not fit to protect thelegacy of Bengal, its inclusiveness known for centuries,'' hesaid.

Nadda also said Banerjee has ''problems'' with PrimeMinister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders coming to Bengal.

''A few days back, the prime minister came to Haldiaand inaugurated a project. Mamata ji, PM will come and bringdevelopment projects to Bengal. The central government wantssuch projects in Bengal. It is your government which iscreating hurdles... Mamata ji doesn't want development. TheTMC is only interested in politics,'' he said.

The BJP president alleged that only the ruling TMCleaders have benefited under Banerjee, and even funds meantfor relief in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, weremisappropriated by them.

''Central funds were usurped by TMC leaders. Foodgrainsand even tarpaulin sheets were stolen. When the high courtasked you to get the relief accounts audited by the CAG, youmoved the Supreme Court against the order. Instead of standingfor honesty and transparency, you sought to shieldcorruption,'' Nadda said.

Earlier in the day after arriving here, he offeredpuja at the famous Tarapith temple. Nadda is set to flag offthe third 'Parivartan Yatra' from Jhargram later in the day.

Continuing his attack against Banerjee, he said thepeople of Bengal have made up their mind to elect a BJPgovernment in the assembly polls.

''The BJP will bring the change towards development,prosperity and restoration of demoracy. In the first cabinetmeeting of the BJP government, a decision will be taken toimplement all central schemes in the state,'' he asserted.

''After we come to power in Bengal, the farmers of thestate would get the due amount for the last two years underthe PM Kisan Scheme. Under the scheme, the farmers are gettingRs 6,000 every year,'' Nadda added.

He had flagged off the first of the five-phased yatrain Bengal from Nabadwip in Nadia district on February 6.

