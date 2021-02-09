Mexico president says will defend state power industry in any dispute

Mexico president says will defend state power industry in any disputeReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:34 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday investors would be within their rights to take legal steps over his plan to bolster state influence over the electricity market, but that Mexico would defend its national interests in any dispute.
Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador also said the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden has not made representations to Mexico about the proposed legislation that aims to strengthen Mexico's national power utility, the CFE.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Lopez Obrador
- Joe Biden
- Mexico
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Mexican president Lopez Obrador tests positive for COVID-19
Mexican president tests positive for COVID-19
Mexican president Lopez Obrador tests positive for COVID-19
Mexican president Lopez Obrador tests postive for COVID-19
Joe Biden speaks to French President Macron, seeks to strengthen bilateral ties