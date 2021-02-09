Left Menu

Mexico president says will defend state power industry in any dispute

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:36 IST
Mexico president says will defend state power industry in any dispute
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday investors would be within their rights to take legal steps over his plan to bolster state influence over the electricity market, but that Mexico would defend its national interests in any dispute.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador also said the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden has not made representations to Mexico about the proposed legislation that aims to strengthen Mexico's national power utility, the CFE.

