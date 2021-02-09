Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:57 IST
Cong invites videos on problems facing people in Asam, to include issues in manifesto

With the Assam Assembly electionround the corner in Assam, the Congress on Tuesday launched acampaign in which it invited people of the BJP-ruled state tomake two-minute-videos on problems facing it.

The Congress' manifesto for the state poll will offersolutions to these problems, the party's manifesto committeehead Gaurav Gogoi told a press conference here.

The first step to solve a problem is to acknowledgeand understand it, he said.

Announcing prizes ranging from I-phone to cash,Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, saidthey will be an incentive for the youths to engage creatively,take charge of their own future and save the state from BJP's''evil designs''.

''From sky high prices of essential items to BJP'splans to implement Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) against thepeople's wishes - they have decided to ruin the peace andprosperity in Assam'', Gogoi said.

The video campaign is a call to the people to discussall issues facing the state and the people. ''This is importantbecause the BJP does not want to discuss these issues'', headded.

Assam Congress President Ripun Bora said that this isthe first step and the party is gearing for an innovativecampaign that will ''bring out the people's resentment againstBJP's misrule''.

The contest will conitnue till February 19 and peoplewill have to post the video with the hashtag #AssamBachao onany major social media platform and then submit its linkthrough www.AssamBachao.in.

