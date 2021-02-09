BJP LS members move privilege notice against Cong's Adhir Ranjan

Two BJP MPs in Lok Sabha have moved A notice of privilege against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

The notice has been given against the Congress leader for calling teen activist as Greta Thunberg 'persona non grata'. Chowdhury had made these remarks on Monday while participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. The notice of privilege has been moved against Chowdhury by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and P P Chowdhary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)