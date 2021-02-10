Biden Admin views Quad as having essential momentum and important potential, says official

Biden Admin views Quad as having essential momentum and important potential, says officialPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 08:00 IST
The Quad is a key example of the United States and its closest partners, including India, pulling together for the good of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the Biden Administration said on Tuesday.
The Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is an informal grouping of four countries -- Australia, India, Japan and the United States.
''What I would say generally is that the Quad is a key example of the United States and our closest partners, including, in this case, India, pulling together for the good of a free and open Indo-Pacific region,'' State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.
''We view the Quad as having essential momentum and important potential, and that's why we're going to build on it by deepening cooperation on areas of traditional focus – and that includes maritime security – while also working closely with Quad partners to confront some of the defining issues of our time,” he said.
It includes the COVID-19 pandemic, climate and ''democratic resilience as well,” he said.
Price was responding to a question on news reports that the Biden Administration is working on a Quad summit. ''We don't have anything to announce at this time,'' he said.
