Left Menu

Trump never conceded he lost, but his impeachment lawyer did

One of the lawyers heading former President Donald Trumps defense at his second impeachment trial did what Trump himself has not conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election.In opening remarks Tuesday, lawyer Bruce Castor said The American people just spoke, and they just changed administrations. He added that Americans are smart enough to pick a new administration if they dont like the old one, and they just did. The comments by Castor, a former county prosecutor in Pennsylvania, were a surprising contrast to Trumps defiance.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:39 IST
Trump never conceded he lost, but his impeachment lawyer did

One of the lawyers heading former President Donald Trump's defense at his second impeachment trial did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election.

In opening remarks Tuesday, lawyer Bruce Castor said: ''The American people just spoke, and they just changed administrations.'' He added that Americans are ''smart enough to pick a new administration if they don't like the old one, and they just did.'' The comments by Castor, a former county prosecutor in Pennsylvania, were a surprising contrast to Trump's defiance. The former president repeatedly disputed the results of the election, falsely claiming he won in a ''landslide.'' And he kept up the baseless claims through the end of his presidency, including during a speech at a rally that preceded the January 6 riot at the Capitol, which set in motion his trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection.

''We will stop the steal,'' he said at the rally. ''Today I will lay out just some of the evidence proving that we won this election, and we won it by a landslide. This was not a close election.'' There was no widespread fraud in the election, as has been confirmed by election officials across the country and former Attorney General William Barr. Dozens of legal challenges to the election put forth by Trump and his allies were dismissed.

After the riot stunned the country, Trump acknowledged that a transition of power would occur. In a statement tweeted Jan. 7 by his social media director, Dan Scavino, he said: ''Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20.'' Trump watched Tuesday's proceedings from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where he was furious about his lawyers' performance. According to a person familiar with his thinking, Trump was impressed with a video compilation of the riot that Democrats showed in their opening presentation and thought his team looked shoddy in comparison. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

In the past, including during his first impeachment trial, Trump has touted the arguments of his own lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani and Alan Dershowitz. But Trump's suspension from Twitter meant no real-time public review of Castor's performance or the performance of Trump's other lawyer, David Schoen, a frequent legal commentator on TV.

Dershowitz, for his part, was critical of Castor's performance generally. In a television interview on Newsmax, Dershowitz blasted Castor's winding comments.

''There is no argument. I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying,'' Dershowitz said in the interview.

Castor acknowledged more than once that Trump lost the election. He argued that Trump can't be impeached after leaving office because the Constitution says the punishment for impeachment ''shall not extend further than to removal from office.'' ''President Trump no longer is in office. The object of the Constitution has been achieved. He was removed by the voters,'' Castor said.

Trump, for his part, never acknowledged his departure was the voters' will. While Vice President Mike Pence called his successor, Kamala Harris, to offer his congratulations, Trump made no similar call to Biden. He also skipped the inauguration, the first president to do so since Andrew Jackson. Trump did follow tradition and leave a personal note for Biden in the Oval Office. Biden would only tell reporters that it was ''a very generous letter.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two detained in Maharashtra as NCB's crackdown on Chinku Pathan's drug racket continues

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has detained two persons and seized two cars from Sil Phata and Thane areas, over an alleged connection with arrested drug peddler Chinku Pathan, officials said on Wednesday. We intercepted two cars. Two peo...

BJP issues whip to its LS members to be present in House today

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House today and support the governments stand. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will today also lead the Congress attack during debate on the ...

Tennis-Wawrinka falls to fearless Fucsovics in five-set thriller

Hungarian Marton Fucsovics came through a five-set thriller against Stan Wawrinka on Wednesday, defeating the three-time Grand Slam champion 7-5 6-1 4-6 2-6 7-69 to reach the third round of the Australian Open. Wawrinka, the 17th seed, was ...

Post-COVID-19, the office will be a clubhouse, says Dialpad CEO

Craig Walker, founder and CEO of cloud communication platform Dialpad, notes that as a CEO of a startup, youre always an optimist.Even amid a pandemic, Walker says there are many reasons for people to be optimistic about work in the not-too...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021