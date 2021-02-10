BJP leaders using Rath Yatra to divide society: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Wednesday mocked BJP leaders fortravelling on raths ''as if they are gods'', and alleged thattheir political agenda is to create division in society on thebasis of religion.

She also accused the saffron party of resorting tolies about Hinduism.

''Rath Yatra is a religious festival. All of us haveparticipated in this festival. We know Lord Jagannath, Balaramand Goddess Subhadra travel in those chariots.

''But, the BJP leaders are using this Rath Yatra fortheir own political purposes to divide the society and pit oneagainst the other. BJP leaders are travelling on raths as ifthey are gods,'' she said, while addressing a rally in Raiganj.

Reiterating her charge that BJP is bringing outsidersto the state for the assembly elections due in April-May, theTMC boss claimed that all they do is eat at houses of localsfor a photo opportunity.

''Some outsiders are coming in luxury cars andindulging in photo sessions to show they are having food athouses of villagers,'' she said, alleging that thethe food is brought from five-star hotels.

''Bengal will be ruled by those from the state and notby people coming from Gujarat,'' Banerjee asserted.

