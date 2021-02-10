Left Menu

India's envoy to US meets top Democratic lawmaker, discusses bilateral ties

Indias Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu had an engrossing discussion with a top Democratic Congressman on strengthening bilateral relationship in the areas of healthcare, education and scientific collaborations.Sandhu had a virtual meeting with the powerful Democratic Congressman Filemon Vela.It was a pleasure virtually meeting with you today.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:40 IST
India's envoy to US meets top Democratic lawmaker, discusses bilateral ties

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu had an engrossing discussion with a top Democratic Congressman on strengthening bilateral relationship in the areas of healthcare, education and scientific collaborations.

Sandhu had a virtual meeting with the powerful Democratic Congressman Filemon Vela.

“It was a pleasure virtually meeting with you today. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our nation’s bilateral cooperation together!” Congressman Filemon Vela said in a tweet after the virtual meeting he had with Sandhu.

Sandhu, in a tweet, described the discussion as engrossing. Congressman Vela is the Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee.

“Engrossing discussion on bilateral strategic co-op and partnership in the areas of healthcare incl. Affordable vaccines and medicines; education and scientific collaborations,” Sandhu said.

The five-term Congressman representing 34th Congressional District of Texas was recently appointed by President Joe Biden as a vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Vela is from the border town of Brownsville, where he has seen first-hand how the destructive policies from the Trump administration have hurt the Latino community.

Congressman Vela has spent his career fighting for immigrant rights, servicemembers, and underserved communities. He has served on the House Agriculture Committee, as well as the House Armed Services Committee, where he has championed policies for servicemembers and their families to access housing, health care and basic living necessities.

Vela has been an outspoken opponent to the construction of the border wall along the Texas-Mexico border, which goes through his district, and has fought to ensure access to high-paying jobs in the region and for the Latino community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN highlights importance of pulses for diets and food security, marking World Day

Pulses also called legumes are the edible seeds of plants from the pea family, cultivated for human consumption. 10th February is WorldPulsesDay Pulses are not only packed with nutrients but they help combat climate change, increase bi...

Rajasthan Congress MLA reaches state assembly on tractor to support protesting farmers

Congress MLA from Bamanwas Indira Meena on Wednesday reached the Rajasthan Assembly here on a tractor on the first day of the budget session to extend her support to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws. I am in support of the f...

Malaysia reports 3,288 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Malaysia on Wednesday reported 3,288 new coronavirus infections, raising the cumulative total to 251,694 cases.Health authorities also reported 14 deaths, bringing total fatalities up to 923. Also Read Malaysia reports 3,680 new coronavirus...

For Wuhan woman who lost family members to COVID-19, a bitter Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year holiday that begins on Friday will be tinged with sorrow for Deng Wei, a 26-year-old resident of Chinas central city of Wuhan.Instead of celebrating, she will commemorate the deaths of her father and grandmother during la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021