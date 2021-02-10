Make in Bihar, invest in Bihar: Shahnawaz Hussain tells investors

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the newIndustries Minister of Bihar, on Wednesday expressed resolveto usher in growth in the sector that has remained largelyuntapped in the state, where conditions have now becomefavourable with improvements in infrastructure.

The senior BJP leader and former Union minister, whowas sworn in as a member of the Nitish Kumar cabinet onTuesday, was talking to reporters after assuming charge.

Hussain pointed out that the coronavirus-inducedlockdown and the massive migrant crisis that came in its wake,have brought the issue of lack of industries and jobopportunities in Bihar into sharp focus.

He urged entrepreneurs from the state, who have been''running businesses across the country and world over'' to riseto the occasion and ''make in Bihar, invest in Bihar''.

''Investors and entrepreneurs can be rest assured theywill get full cooperation from the Bihar government. The stateis fortunate to have a chief minister like Nitish Kumar fromwhose rich experience it has benefitted a lot. I am here tochip in with whatever experience I have,'' said Hussain, whohad served as a minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayeegovernment.

''Nitish Kumar's leadership has succeeded in making thepower situation and the roads in Bihar better than moststates. Now is the time to take things to the next level,'' heremarked.

One of the most articulate spokespersons of the BJP atthe national level, Hussain, who has formerly been a member ofthe Lok Sabha thrice, was elected to the state legislativecouncil last month in a surprise move by the party for whichBihar remains the only state in the Hindi heartland, where itis yet to head a government.

He was fielded, and elected unopposed, from the seatvacated by former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, whohas become a member of the Rajya Sabha.

