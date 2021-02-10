YS Sharmila's personal decision on floating new party, says YSRCP leader

As YS sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hinted to float a new political party in Telangana, YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday said that it is her personal decision whether to float a political party or not. "Jagan has a clear stand not to take YSRCP to Telangana. The brother-sister might have different ideas but no differences of opinion," Ramakrishna said.

"Jagan is very clear not to expand the party to Telangana. But it seems Sharmila has other plans. If we say we don't know about her plans for the party that is not correct. Talks are on for 3 months. It is true that there were attempts to convince her," he added. Sharmila held a meeting with the loyalists of her late father YS Rajasekhara Reddy at her residence in Lotus Pond in Hyderabad on Tuesday regarding the formation of the new party in Telangana.

Sharmila is likely to form a political party and make a political entry into Telangana politics ahead of the 2023 state Assembly polls. The Assembly polls for 119 seats in Telangana state are scheduled to be held in 2023.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi emerged victorious, securing 88 seats in the House. (ANI)

