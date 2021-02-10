Mamata did nothing for tribals and farmers, lotus to bloom in Bengal after next polls: Nadda

Alleging that the TMCdispensation has not done anything for the welfare of farmersand adivasis in West Bengal, BJP national president J P Naddasaid on Wednesday that the saffron party, if voted to power,will ensure all-round development of the state.

Reacting to the accusation, TMC leader and stateminister Firhad Hakim said Nadda, instead of pointing fingersat his party, should look into the law and order situation inBJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The top BJP leader, while attending a 'cha chakra'(tea session) at a village in West Midnapore district, claimedthat the party, which had once won the elections in the nameof 'Ma, Mati, Manush', is now practising ''dictatorship,appeasement and strong-arm tactics''.

''The Mamata Banerjee government has done nothing forthe welfare of farmers and the adivasis. In the upcomingelections, Mamata-ji will be forced to go... and lotus willbloom in the state,'' he said.

Maintaining that the people of the state have beendeprived of the benefits of central schemes -- Ayushman Bharatand PM-Kisan -- he said that these will be made available oncethe BJP forms government in the state.

''On one side, there is Narendra Modi who wantsadvancement of Bengal and on the other, there is MamataBanerjee who is trying to stop all development projects,'' theBJP president said, addressing a large number of people whojoined the tea session earlier in the day.

Nadda was accompanied by BJP state president DilipGhosh, who is also the local MP, and another Lok Sabha memberSukanta Majumdar.

He claimed that lotus (BJP symbol), once it blooms inthe state, will usher in development.

Contending that the central government has floatedseveral projects in Bengal, Nadda said that the primeminister, during his visit on Sunday, inaugurated oil, gas androad projects in the state worth more than Rs 4,700 crore.

He also pointed out that Rs 25,000 crore has beenallotted to the state in the Union Budget for roadconstruction and infrastructure development.

Making light of Nadda's claims, Hakim said the BJPshould first resolve the deadlock over farm laws.

''People belonging to the backward sections are facingatrocities in BJP-ruled states. Farmers are agitating alongthe Delhi borders for days. The saffron party, instead ofattending to these matters, is busy making tall claims aboutthe condition of farmers in Bengal, who are far better offhere,'' the state urban development minister added.

Elections to the 294-member Assembly in Bengal arelikely to be held in April-May.

