Biden budget nominee would support raising minimum wage

Biden budget nominee would support raising minimum wageReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:58 IST
Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee to head the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said on Wednesday she would support raising the U.S. minimum wage, without giving a target for a higher rate.
"Absolutely," she said at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing, when Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats and is now the panel chairman asked if she would help move to end "starvation wages" in the country "by raising the minimum wage over a period of several years."
