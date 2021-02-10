Ajay Maken takes stock of preparations in Rajasthan's Kishangarh ahead of Rahul Gandhi's rallies

Congress national secretary Ajay Maken arrived in Kishangarh on Wednesday to take stock of the preparations ahead of party leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed farmers' rallies in Ajmer and Nagaur.

Gandhi will be on a two-day Rajasthan tour starting February 12. He will hold farmers' rallies in Pilibanga of Hanumangarh and Padampur of Sriganganagar on February 12.

The Congress leader will address rallies in Kishangarh of Ajmer and Nagaur on February 13. He will also offer prayers at the Tejaji temple.

Maken was accompanied by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra along with other local leaders.

