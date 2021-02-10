Left Menu

Ajay Maken takes stock of preparations in Rajasthan's Kishangarh ahead of Rahul Gandhi's rallies

Congress national secretary Ajay Maken arrived in Kishangarh on Wednesday to take stock of the preparations ahead of party leader Rahul Gandhis proposed farmers rallies in Ajmer and Nagaur.Gandhi will be on a two-day Rajasthan tour starting February 12.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:59 IST
Ajay Maken takes stock of preparations in Rajasthan's Kishangarh ahead of Rahul Gandhi's rallies

Congress national secretary Ajay Maken arrived in Kishangarh on Wednesday to take stock of the preparations ahead of party leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed farmers' rallies in Ajmer and Nagaur.

Gandhi will be on a two-day Rajasthan tour starting February 12. He will hold farmers' rallies in Pilibanga of Hanumangarh and Padampur of Sriganganagar on February 12.

The Congress leader will address rallies in Kishangarh of Ajmer and Nagaur on February 13. He will also offer prayers at the Tejaji temple.

Maken was accompanied by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra along with other local leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to speak on Myanmar coup on Wednesday, expected to announce sanctions

President Joe Biden is expected to announce an executive order to sanction those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar when he speaks about the U.S. response to the takeover at 1 p.m. ET 1800 GMTon Wednesday, said two people familiar...

Grant for Metro Ph-IV project, Urban Extension Road-II's early completion: DDA Budget

The DDA on Wednesday approved its annual budget with an outlay of Rs 6,738 cr for various projects, ranging from early completion of the Urban Extension Road-II UER-II to carrying out development works in sub-cities of Narela, Dwarka and Ro...

Biden expected to announce executive order on Myanmar -sources

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Wednesday to announce an executive order on Myanmar, where the army staged a Feb. 1 coup and overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, two sources familiar with the matter said.One source,...

J-K: Underprivileged patients receiving free eye treatment in Govt hospital under SEHAT scheme

In a major relief, underprivileged patients in Jammu and Kashmir are receiving free eye treatment under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme in Government Medical College Associated Hospital Rajouri. Earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021