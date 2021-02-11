Left Menu

White House says 'vast majority' of migrants at U.S.-Mexico border will be turned away

The United States will turn away most migrants caught at its border with Mexico under a Trump-era policy aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus and to give the Biden administration time to implement "humane" asylum processing systems, a White House official said on Wednesday. The White House comments follow reports of the release of some migrant families into the United States and increasing pressure on President Joe Biden to reverse the restrictive policies of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 01:36 IST
White House says 'vast majority' of migrants at U.S.-Mexico border will be turned away
Representative Image

The United States will turn away most migrants caught at its border with Mexico under a Trump-era policy aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus and to give the Biden administration time to implement "humane" asylum processing systems, a White House official said on Wednesday.

The White House comments follow reports of the release of some migrant families into the United States and increasing pressure on President Joe Biden to reverse the restrictive policies of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. "Now is not the time to come," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a news briefing. "The vast majority of people will be turned away."

U.S. officials in Texas last week released hundreds of Central American migrant families from custody amid concerns of overcrowding in Border Patrol facilities after local authorities in Mexico baulked at taking them back. Biden has left in place a Trump-era COVID order called Title 42 that allows U.S. authorities to rapidly expel to Mexico migrants caught crossing the border illegally.

Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, which filed a new lawsuit over the policy on Monday, said it uses a "guise" of public health to undermine legal protections for asylum seekers. "Our fight for these families continues, until and unless the Biden administration ends this cruel practice once and for all," Rose said in a statement.

The nascent Biden administration also faces pressure from congressional Democrats for its deportation practices. A group of 12 Democratic lawmakers led by Representative Mondaire Jones of New York sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday criticizing recent deportations of Haitian immigrants.

The lawmakers said the removals appeared to go against Biden administration enforcement priorities outlined in a Jan. 20 memo and that it appeared immigration officials were "disparately targeting Black asylum-seekers and immigrants."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden is "interested in getting all the facts" about China and origins of COVID-19

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he wants to know all the facts when he was asked about punishing China for possibly not disclosing all of its information on the coronavirus that first appeared in its country slightly more than a year ...

Saudi women's rights activist Hathloul freed from jail, relatives say

Prominent womens rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi prison after nearly three years behind bars, her family said on Wednesday, a case that has drawn international condemnation. Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 20...

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Obamacare law

President Joe Bidens administration on Wednesday told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Obamacare healthcare law should be upheld, reversing the position taken by the government under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.The court in Novem...

Biden announces new sanctions against Myanmar generals after coup

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he had approved an executive order paving the way for new U.S. sanctions on Myanmar generals after the military detained elected leaders and seized power on Feb. 1. Biden said the executive order would ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021