U.S. to look at more restrictions on tech exports to China - senior official

U.S. to look at more restrictions on tech exports to China - senior officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 07:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 07:57 IST
President Joe Biden's administration will look at adding "new targeted restrictions" on certain sensitive technology exports to China in cooperation with allies, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.
The official spoke ahead of Biden's first call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
The U.S. will also not move to lift Chinese trade tariffs imposed by the Trump administration before it has conducted "intense consultation and review" with allies, the official told reporters during a briefing on Biden's approach to Beijing.
