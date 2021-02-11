Left Menu

Bengal polls to be fight between Modi's "vikas" and Mamata's "vinash" models: Shah

Union Home Minister AmitShah Thursday termed West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee a failed administrator and said the the upcomingassembly elections in the state will be a contest betweenNarendra Modis development model and the TMCs destructionmodel.He said the BJPs Parivartan Yatra is not forchanging a chief minister, MLA or minister but endinginflitration and transforming the condition of West Bengal.Addressing a rally here in this North Bengal town, hesaid the yatra is also aimed at ending corruption patronisedby Bua-Bhatija combine.

PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:18 IST
Bengal polls to be fight between Modi's "vikas" and Mamata's "vinash" models: Shah

Union Home Minister AmitShah Thursday termed West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee a ''failed administrator'' and said the the upcomingassembly elections in the state will be a contest betweenNarendra Modi's ''development model'' and the TMC's ''destructionmodel''.

He said the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' is not forchanging a chief minister, MLA or minister but endinginflitration and transforming the condition of West Bengal.

Addressing a rally here in this North Bengal town, hesaid the yatra is also aimed at ending corruption patronisedby ''Bua-Bhatija'' combine. The BJP has been accusing Banerjeeand her nephew Abhishek, the Lok Sabha MP from DiamondHarbour, of ''institutionalising corruption''.

He also spoke about the political killing of BJPworkers and warned that the perpetrators will be thrown behindbars.

''This 'Parivartan Yatra' is not for changing a CM, MLAor a minister. It is for ending infiltration, it's for thetransformation of Bengal.

''You vote the BJP to power in Bengal. Leave aloneillegal immigrants, not even a bird from across the borderwill be allowed to enter the state,'' Shah said addressing arally before flagging off the fourth of the five 'ParivartanYatras' planned by the BJP ahead of the assembly polls.

The union minister said the BJP is ready to take onthe ''goons'' of the ruling TMC.

''You think that we can get intimidated by the TMCgoons? They cannot stall BJP's march to power. Once we are inpower, each and every perpetrator of violence that led to thekilling of BJP workers will be thrown behind bars,'' heasserted.

He alleged that Mamata Banerjee gets angry at 'JaiShri Ram' slogan, but will herself begin chanting it by thetime assembly polls are over.

''If 'Jai Shri Ram' is not chanted in India, will it bechanted in Pakistan? You get angry over it because you want toappease a particular section of people for vote bankpolitics,'' he said.

Shah said the upcoming assembly poll will be a contestbetween the ''vikas (development) model'' of the Narendra Modigovernment and Mamata Banerjee's ''vinash (destruction) model''.

The home minister said while the Modi government worksfor ''jan kalyan'' (public welfare), the Mamata Banerjeedispensation is bothered only about ''bhatija kalyan'' (nephew'swelfare).

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czechs to close three districts, dependent on state of emergency, as COVID rages

The Czech Republic on Thursday announced a stricter lockdown in three districts from east to west where coronavirus infections have soared and hospitals are struggling to cope. The order means a ban on movement from and into the eastern dis...

Indian Judokas to head to Israel for Tel Aviv Grand Slam

With less than six months to go before the Tokyo Olympics, Indian judokas will get the opportunity to gather crucial ranking points which will help them in their qualification efforts as a six-member team comprising five players and a coach...

Vehicle users consider distracted driving due to mobile phone among top causes of accidents: Survey

Mobile phones are a real distraction while driving with 97 per cent of respondents in major metro cities of India considering it the top cause of accidents in the country, according to a Ford Cartesy survey.Revealing lack of traffic rule aw...

The Last Of Us: Pedro Pascal to star as Joel in HBO series based on video game

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal is set to headline The Last Of Us in what could be termed as one of the biggest TV castings of the year. According to Deadline, the project is HBOs high-profile series adaptation of the Sony Playstation franchise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021