Bengal polls to be fight between Modi's "vikas" and Mamata's "vinash" models: Shah

Union Home Minister AmitShah Thursday termed West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee a ''failed administrator'' and said the the upcomingassembly elections in the state will be a contest betweenNarendra Modi's ''development model'' and the TMC's ''destructionmodel''.

He said the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' is not forchanging a chief minister, MLA or minister but endinginflitration and transforming the condition of West Bengal.

Addressing a rally here in this North Bengal town, hesaid the yatra is also aimed at ending corruption patronisedby ''Bua-Bhatija'' combine. The BJP has been accusing Banerjeeand her nephew Abhishek, the Lok Sabha MP from DiamondHarbour, of ''institutionalising corruption''.

He also spoke about the political killing of BJPworkers and warned that the perpetrators will be thrown behindbars.

''This 'Parivartan Yatra' is not for changing a CM, MLAor a minister. It is for ending infiltration, it's for thetransformation of Bengal.

''You vote the BJP to power in Bengal. Leave aloneillegal immigrants, not even a bird from across the borderwill be allowed to enter the state,'' Shah said addressing arally before flagging off the fourth of the five 'ParivartanYatras' planned by the BJP ahead of the assembly polls.

The union minister said the BJP is ready to take onthe ''goons'' of the ruling TMC.

''You think that we can get intimidated by the TMCgoons? They cannot stall BJP's march to power. Once we are inpower, each and every perpetrator of violence that led to thekilling of BJP workers will be thrown behind bars,'' heasserted.

He alleged that Mamata Banerjee gets angry at 'JaiShri Ram' slogan, but will herself begin chanting it by thetime assembly polls are over.

''If 'Jai Shri Ram' is not chanted in India, will it bechanted in Pakistan? You get angry over it because you want toappease a particular section of people for vote bankpolitics,'' he said.

Shah said the upcoming assembly poll will be a contestbetween the ''vikas (development) model'' of the Narendra Modigovernment and Mamata Banerjee's ''vinash (destruction) model''.

The home minister said while the Modi government worksfor ''jan kalyan'' (public welfare), the Mamata Banerjeedispensation is bothered only about ''bhatija kalyan'' (nephew'swelfare).