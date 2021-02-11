Shah meets Koch-Rajbongshi leader in Assam; package for community likely after polls

Setting sights on assemblypolls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited theresidence of Ananta Roy, the chief of Greater CoochbeharPeoples' Association (GCPA), in Assam's Chirang district, andreportedly discussed matters related to the welfare of theKoch-Rajbongshi community.

Roy, who calls himself a descendant of the Coochbeharroyal family in West Bengal, told mediapersons that the Unionhome minister held talks with him on the long-pending demandsof his community that has a substantial population in lowerAssam and the neighbouring state.

He also said that Shah has given assurance that a''package'' would be announced for the Koch-Rajbonghshis afterstate elections.

''All our pending demands were discussed at themeeting, and now I can only say that good days are ahead forthe Koch-Rajbongshi community,'' Roy said.

Shah, who arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday night, wasaccompanied by BJP national general secretary KailashVijayvargiya, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenorHimanta Biswa Sarma and Assam BJP president Ranjeet Dassduring his visit to Roy's residence at Chatipur here.

Asked if talks were held on the contentious NationalRegister of Citizens (NRC) exercise and the CitizenshipAmendment Act (CAA), Roy said no such matter was discussed asthe Union home ministry has already declared the Koch-Rajbongshis as ''aboriginals''.

''We belong to this land... so how can we be outsiders?Besides, we have been declared aboriginals by the homeministry,'' he said.

The Koch-Rajbongshis along with five other communitiesin Assam has long been demanding the Scheduled Tribe(ST) status.

To a query if talks progressed on that front, Roy saidthat a committee is looking into the matter, and refused togive any further detail.

Roy also clarified that ''his outfit, which enjoys thesupport of 18.50 lakh members, is already a part of the NDA'',when enquired if an alliance with the BJP was in the offing,ahead of the assembly polls in Assam and Bengal.

He also said that he heads another group -- NarayaniSena - which has over one lakh volunteers.

The GCPA leader further stated that a skilldevelopment training centre, named after Koch Commander-in-Chief Bir Chilarai, would be set up in Assam.

He urged the people of his community to be patient as''we have been assured that all our demands will be fulfilledin due course of time. I cannot say anything more than this''.

Roy also hoped that the Bengal government wouldwithdraw various cases filed against him in the neighbouringstate, but refused to give more information in the matter.

According to the GCPA chief, Shah was ''served atraditional fare, consisting of sweetmeats 'pithas and tilerlaru', and he enjoyed the meal, and asked for more''.

Roy said that he had invited the Union minister to hisresidence during one of his trips to Delhi.

Assembly elections in Bengal and Assam are likely tobe held in April-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)