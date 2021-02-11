Bengal polls to be fought between Modi's "Vikas" and Mamata's "Vinash" models: Shah

Branding West BengalChief Minister Mamata Banerjee a ''failed administrator'', UnionHome Minister Amit Shah Thursday said the upcoming assemblyelections in the state will be a contest between NarendraModi's ''development model'' and her ''destruction model''.

He said the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' is not forchanging a chief minister, MLA or minister but endinginfiltration and transforming West Bengal's condition.

Addressing a rally in this North Bengal town, he saidthe yatra is also aimed at ending corruption patronised by''Bua-Bhatija'' combine. The BJP has been accusing Banerjee andher nephew Abhishek, the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour, of''institutionalising corruption''.

He also spoke about the killing of BJP workers andwarned that the perpetrators will be thrown behind bars.

Claiming that Mamata Banerjee will not be the chiefminister after May (by when the assembly elections will getover), Shah said she too would start chanting ''Jai Shri Ram''by then.

''This 'Parivartan Yatra' is not for changing a CM, MLAor a minister. It is for ending infiltration, it is for endingviolence and building 'Sonar Bangla', it's for thetransformation of Bengal.

''You vote the BJP to power in Bengal. Leave aloneillegal immigrants, not even a bird from across the borderwill be allowed to enter the state,'' Shah said addressing arally before flagging off the fourth of the five 'ParivartanYatras' planned by the BJP ahead of the assembly polls.

Shah claimed large-scale infiltration into Coochbehardistrict, which shares border with Bangladesh, has causedsignificant changes in its demography.

The upcoming assembly polls, he said, will be a fightbetween the ''Vikas (development) model of the Narendra Modigovernment and Mamata Banerjee's Vinash (destruction) model''.

He asserted the BJP will bag more than 200 of thestate's 294 seats.

''Mamata didi will lose election even only on the issueinfiltration,'' he said.

Referring to the January 23 incident, when Banerjeedeclined to speak at an official event attended by PrimeMinister Narendra Modi to observe Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's125th birthday after 'Jai Shri Ram' chants greeted her, Shahsaid her stand was aimed at appeasing a particular community.

''Such an environment has been created in Bengal thatraising Jai Shri Ram slogan has become a crime. Why does sheget angry after hearing Jai Shri Ram? Mamata Didi, if Jai ShriRam is not chanted here, will it be chanted in Pakistan?'' hesaid.

''You get angry over it because you want to appease aparticular section of people for vote bank politics. I amtelling you (people) that by the time election ends Mamatadidi will also start chanting Jai Shri Ram,'' he said, mockingBanerjee.

Listing out the names of some BJP workers allegedlykilled in politial violence in the state, Shah alleged thatthe Mamata Banerjee government has created an environment offear and panic, but the BJP is ready to take on the ''goons'' ofthe ruling TMC.

''You think that we can get intimidated by the TMCgoons? They cannot stall BJP's march to power. Once we are inpower, every perpetrator of violence that led to the killingof BJP workers will be thrown behind bars,'' he asserted whileclaiming that TMC goons have so far killed more than 130 ofits workers.

Lashing out at ''dynasty politics'' in the TMC, Shahalleged that Banerjee has been working only for the welfare ofher nephew instead of the masses.

''The Modi government works for 'jan kalyan' (publicwelfare), while the Mamata Banerjee dispensation is botheredonly about 'bhatija kalyan' (nephew's welfare). Her onlyagenda is to make her nephew the chief minister,'' he said.

The BJP leader said Banerjee deprived people of thebenefits of many central schemes and was always ''quarrelling''with the Modi government.

''The people of Bengal have made up their mind to electa BJP government. At its very first cabinet meeting, the newBJP government will take a decision to transfer Rs 12,000 tothe bank accounts of each farmer which they could not get asMamata di refused to join the PM Kisan scheme,'' he said.

Reaching out to the Koch Rajbonshi community in NorthBengal, Shah announced a new 'Narayani Sena Battalion' incentral paramilitary forces and said its training centre willbe named after 'veer' (brave) Chila Roy (a prince and youngerbrother of King Nara Narayan of Koch Dynasty).

Reaching out to the Rajbongshis, who have a sizeablepopulation in West Bengal's Coochbehar and parts of Assam, hesaid a tourist circuit and Thakur Panchanan Memorial Centrewill also be set up. Panchanan Burman is an icon of thecommunity.

Rajbonshi voters are a deciding in factor in many ofthe 56 assembly seats of North Bengal.

